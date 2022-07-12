‘Pain and money’, the unexpected social criticism loaded with blood and explosions by Michael Bay

There is no one who has not felt it: coming home after a long day of work and falling on the sofa without knowing very well what to do to disconnect. Luckily for many, streaming platforms each have longer catalogs to choose from; but there is something that cannot be denied: watching a movie on television still has its charm. Letting television decide for you and surprise you with the proposal of the moment has its own, especially if you are open to all kinds of options.

It is addressed to them Pain and money (2013), the proposal that Paramount broadcasts starting at 10:25 p.m. and that has two heavyweights from the world of action, Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who put themselves at the orders of the lover of explosions Michael Bay to make the viewer live two intense hours of non-stop chases.

‘Pain and Glory’ (2013), by Michael Bay. Third Parties/Other Sources

In this film, Michael Bay takes us to Miami in the 90s, where three bodybuilders (Wahlberg, Johnson and Anthony Mackie), plan the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman, Victor Kershaw (Tony Shalhoub). During the operation they believe they have killed their victim, but this is not the case. Once recovered, the businessman hires a private detective (Ed Harris) to locate his captors with the purpose of taking revenge on them.

The story is based on real events, with its protagonists still in prison for what happened



A film that, despite having renowned actors, is one of Michael Bay’s projects with the lowest budget, accustomed to spending enormous amounts of money on films such as Two rogue policemen (1995), his first success; The rock (nineteen ninety six), Armageddon (1998) or the saga transformers (2007). Now, this was a decision by Bay himself, who had wanted to make the film since 2000, having to delay it multiple times in favor of its blockbusters. In the end, he insisted and, after Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), said that he would dedicate himself to shooting this film.

‘Pain and Glory’ (2013), by Michael Bay. Third Parties/Other Sources

As in every Bay film, there is no lack of patriotism, explosions, helicopters, sweaty heroes, lots of muscle, flying cars, attractive supermodels and frenetic editing; but this story draws attention, perhaps because its script seems to be taken from a Coen brothers movie with a welcome novelty: social satire.

Because underneath all the violence, the blood, the brutality, the lack of talent of the muscular protagonists and the usual sexism of Bay, there is a criticism of the superficiality and greed that moves much of American society. “I just wanted my part of the American dream,” says Wahlberg’s character at one point in the film. And if to achieve this he has to kidnap, extort and kill, it seems that the means to reach that long-awaited end are not relevant.

Mark Wahlberg, in ‘Pain and money’ (2013). Third parties/Other sources

A story in which it seems that all the weight was carried by its protagonists, never better said, because Mark Wahlberg, who weighed about 75 kilos before starting the project, gained up to 96 kilos of pure muscle to play a bodybuilder in this film. , with such a strict exercise and diet routine that he ate up to twelve times a day. Something simpler had it rockwho being a former professional wrestler, did not take long to resume his training routines, and came to exceed 135.







