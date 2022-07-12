Pablo Solari leaves Colo Colo and becomes a new River Plate player

Pablo Solari, a young Argentine striker from Colo Colo, will become a new River Plate player, who will buy 60% of his pass in exchange for 4.5 million dollars.

Pablo Solari faced River Plate in the present CONMEBOL Libertadores. Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

The 21-year-old from San Luis, one of the figures of the Cacique, leader of the National Championship, would travel to Argentina on Tuesday to reinforce Núñez’s team, which was recently eliminated from the CONMEBOL Libertadores at the hands of Vélez Sarsfield and seeks to strengthen its squad to fight the local tournament.

Benja Bonhomme confirmed this Monday in Sports Center that River will buy 60% of Solari’s pass for 4.5 million dollars, of which 500 thousand are for Talleresa club with which he did not make his professional debut.

Blanco y Negro, the public limited company that manages the Chilean club, would have accepted the offer almost a month after rejecting an inferior proposal from Mexico’s America. After Colo Colo’s refusal, Solari acknowledged that it was a “unique opportunity” and that what was promised had not been fulfilled.

With the cast of Macul out of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana (NdR: he lost a three-goal lead against Inter in Porto Alegre) and a better offer from the financial point of view, the leadership would have changed his mind and would let one of his figures, despite having half the National Championship ahead of them, which they lead with 33 points.

In November 2020, a very young Solari arrived at the white team from Talleres through a loan with a purchase option, which was executed at the end of last year.

Although from his first games he stood out on the Cacique’s right wing, the daring, facing and leading dribbler finished winning over the fans on February 17, 2021, when in the promotion against Universidad de Concepción he scored the goal that materialized the long-suffering permanence first. Colo Colo was on the verge of losing the category for the first time in its rich and long history, but the Argentine’s stack-up and shot saved the team already led by Gustavo Quinteros, key to its growth.

In total, the native of San Luis played 73 games and scored 16 goals with the white shirt, including a real goal in his last game, last Sunday against Deportes La Serena. In addition, he became champion of the 2021 Chile Cup – he was named the best player of the competition – and the 2022 Chilean Super Cup, while he became runner-up in the 2021 National Championship and the 2020 Super Cup.

This year he played all eight of Colo Colo’s international matches: six for the CONMEBOL Libertadores (he faced River in the group stage that ended with the Millionaire 1st, Fortaleza 2nd and the Chileans in third place) and two for the CONMEBOL Sudamericana , where Internacional traced an epic series and left the Chilean club without continental activity. Solari, full name Pablo César by Aimar, scored a goal in each tournament.

Born in Arizona, the town of which he was named an illustrious citizen, he wore the shirt of the Argentine National Team in the L’Alcudia Tournament, a traditional youth competition that takes place annually, in 2019. When Colo Colo negotiated with America, Quinteros believed that It did not coincide with the fact that it was a unique opportunity, since due to his performance and game he could play in Europe. A month later, the San Luis moved to River Plate, one of the most important teams in the American continent.