Our Paris meeting with Millie and Noah from Stranger Things (exclusive)

Coming to the fourth season, Stranger Things continues to be one of the flagship series on the Netflix landscape, grinding record after record and winning millions of fans around the world. We met Eleven And Will, two of the great protagonists, from the beginning, played by Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, on the occasion of the fifth edition of Stranger Fan Meet in Paris (organized by People Convention), staged on Sunday 10 July. Here is the reportage of our meeting, exclusive for Pop Culture.

Welcomed by a real ovation from the audience, the two young actors answered the questions and curiosities of fans concerning the world of Stranger Things and beyond. To break the ice, the first question it was about the hardest scene Millie and Noah ever had to shoot throughout the series. For Millie it was undoubtedly that of the meeting with Vecna ​​in the fourth season. According to her Jamie Campbell Bower (actor who plays the monstrous creature) had undergone hours and hours of make-up to look as terrifying as possible, succeeding perfectly. He didn’t have the strength to look into her eyes and only his words, combined with the reassurance of the Duffer brothers, helped the young actress to shoot the scene.

Noah chose the RV scene with Mike instead (Finn Wolfhard), undoubtedly one of the most talked about of the fourth season. The actor explained that everyone was silent on the set and for him it was a very strong emotional moment as they burst into tears once the take was over. Noah then stated that he had read the compliments of the fans towards his interpretation of him and that he was pleasantly impressed.

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp at Stranger Fan Meet 5

The second question was about both of them ‘favorite seasons to date. Both Millie and Noah agreed in citing the fourth season, especially due to the evolutionary path of their respective characters. For the first, the fact of seeing an Eleven without powers and more methodical than in the past was very important, while for the second, being able to interact with new characters and show a more direct side of her character.

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp: from Stranger Things to global fame

There is no doubt that the Duffer Brothers series has radically changed the lives of both, on and off the set. The two said they didn’t expect the great media boom from the series from the start. Only from the end of the first season did they realize how Matt and Ross, by retrieving elements from cult projects of the 80s, had managed to create something magical suitable for a transversal audience. Speaking of the greatest milestones they have ever achieved in their career Millie cited the honor as a UNICEF ambassador (the youngest in her category) had in 2017. Noah instead mentioned the first ensemble victory at the Screen Actors Guild Wards in 2017, then repeated in 2018 and 2020, as the best cast in a drama series, and the first time in which he had surpassed 10 thousand followers on Instagram. A bet he had made with some of his friends and family.

Obviously, there was no lack of time to get excited. Asked what the most poignant death was for them Millie mentioned that of Dr. Brenner, who Eleven calls “Dad”, in the fourth season. The actress called it a very emotional moment also because of the relationship that had been established on the set with Matthew Modine. The two had also recreated on social networks the famous scene of the first season in which Eleven was carried by him in his arms. Noah instead cited Bob (Sean Astin) in the second season and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) in the fourth season on an equal footing at the end of a scene that has already become iconic.

To cheer those present after the talk on the saddest deaths in the series, Millie and Noah indulged in a singing duet on the notes of Running Up That Hillfamous song by Kate Bush who has rediscovered a second youth thanks to the fourth season of Stranger Things and a peculiar scene with Max. In reality, Noah tried to make her sing Ariana Grande’s brands, but without having a positive outcome.

From Stranger Things to… Harry Potter?

Two franchises completely at the antipodes, but beloved. A fan then asked the two actors if they had ever taken the Harry Potter house test and, if they had been given the chance to be part of the film saga which character they would like to play. With a sly smile, Millie explained that her test showed Slytherin, but that she would have liked to be Harry because she loves being the main character of any project she is part of. Noah, on the other hand, got Hufflepuff out and wanted to play Ron.

Unfortunately it was not possible to find preview information on the fifth season of Stranger Things, but Noah and Millie admitted they can’t wait to get back on the set, citing their relationship as absolutely fraternal and unbreakable. At the end of the panel, the two actors dedicated themselves completely to the fans who flocked to the event (over 5 thousand) for photo and autograph sessions: a marathon that lasted from morning to evening (the closing ceremony was held at 8pm).

People Convention events

People Convention is an event organization created with the aim of connecting fans with their favorite series around the world, especially in Europe. Over the years, numerous themed conventions have been held Supernatural, Spartacus, Once Upon a Time and obviously Stranger Things. The next event scheduled is set for 8-9 October, also in Paris: it will be the fifth edition of the Dark Light Convention. Among the announced guests Misha Collins, Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr.

Returning to Stranger ThingsFinally, we remind you that the fifth season will close the narrative arc started in 2016. At the moment there are no details on the launch window yet, but a release before 2024 appears unlikely. On the program there are also a spin-off and a play, always set in the universe created by the Duffer brothers.