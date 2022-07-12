on Netflix a mediocre action-comedy

In The Man From Toronto on NetflixTeddy is an online sales consultant who tries to make success with his videos where he teaches how to work out at home, but with unconvincing results and almost zero views. The man is full of debt but he still hopes to be able to surprise his wife Lori, on the occasion of the woman’s birthday, so much so that he has organized a stay for her in a SPA. In the meantime, he has rented an isolated house to organize the rest of the celebrations but, due to a badly printed sheet, he goes to the wrong address.

Here he ends up at the center of a misunderstanding that puts his life at risk: Teddy in fact he is mistaken for a legendary killer who calls himself the Toronto Man, of which nobody knows the real identity. Survived thanks to the providential intervention of the FBI in an increasingly dangerous situation, Teddy is involved by the feds in a new mission to prevent an attack that would have been organized against the Venezuelan president: it is a pity that to do this, our will have to pass his own for The Man from Toronto. And that the latter, the real one, decides to follow poor Teddy’s moves step by step, giving way to an unlikely partnership with tragicomic consequences…

The Man from Toronto: who goes and who comes

A troubled project that of The Man from Torontothat initially saw Jason Statham as a co-star alongside Kevin Hart. The popular actor de The expendables he left shooting due to irreconcilable differences of opinion with the producers and was replaced by Woody Harrelson. The chemistry between the two actors paradoxically remains one of the few things that works in the film. If Hart comes back to the lesson learned with the diptych of A probationary cop and alongside Dwayne Johnson in One and a half spy (read our review of A Spy and a Half here), Harrelson steps into the part with enviable lightnessas a more nuanced actor that he is, quoting in an amiably grotesque manner archetypal villains and killers.

Available in the catalog of Netflix as original (don’t miss the July 2022 Netflix releases), The Man from Toronto also has a few gags that work but it lacks a certain discontinuity that drags on during the two, excessive, hours of viewing, with the buddy-movie atmospheres that try to follow the classics – the tough and the bungler united by a common mission – ending up being often monotonous and far too derivative. The unleashed rhythm prevents any introspective hypothesisas well as to outline the personalities of the characters in a cohesive way, with the secondary figures that are more of the specks than of the real antagonists and / or key figures in the destiny of the two stars at the center of the story.

Director Patrick Hughes said the film belongs to the same universe as the franchise – always his own luck – of How I’ll kill your bodyguard (read our review of How I Kill Your Bodyguard 2 here) and hopes to see Hart and Harrelson’s characters reunited with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s characters on the big screen sooner or later: a desire that, given the quality of the individual projects, we do not feel like sharing that much …