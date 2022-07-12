Official statement | Real Oviedo

Oviedo, July 12, 2022



Dear Real Oviedo Fans.

Honorable Assembly of Shareholders.

Spanish Football Authorities.

With great enthusiasm, we want to inform you that we have made the decision to accept an offer of association with the Pachuca Group of Mexico, to join the society of our beloved Real Oviedo.

His proposal has been studied and analyzed in detail from the social, human, sports and economic foundations that compose it; fully identifying with our values ​​and growth objectives.

In the past, GRUPO CARSO and GRUPO PACHUCA have been partners in Mexican Soccer, achieving great results on the field, a two-time championship with Club León, a Championship with the Tuzos del Pachuca; and working shoulder to shoulder outside of it, always for the benefit of sports, health and education.

The success of this company, based on experience and knowledge, encourages us to share control and management of Real Oviedo with Grupo Pachuca, headed by its president Jesús Martínez Patiño, who will own 51% of the shares, leaving Grupo Carso with 20%, and thousands of enthusiastic shareholders with 29%.

With twenty-seven years of experience in the industry, Grupo Pachuca has been a pioneer with a comprehensive development model that includes different areas around sports, consolidating itself as one of the most advanced companies specialized in the soccer sector in the world.

Founder of the University of Soccer and Sports Sciences, the Center of Medical Excellence in Height (CEMA) endorsed by FIFA, the World Soccer Hall of Fame, and owner of three professional teams: the Tuzos del Pachuca, the Club León and Everton de Viña del Mar, who, coming from below and fighting from the Second Division, returned to the First Division to lift various national and international titles in recent decades, turning their history into a hallmark of improvement and leadership.

For these reasons, we will initiate the pertinent procedures before the Higher Sports Council, requesting its authorization for this operation to be approved.

With this society, whose central axis is group spirit and teamwork, but above all, the pride, courage and grit that characterize Real Oviedo, an exciting future awaits us.

HELLO OVIEDO!