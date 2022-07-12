Obama, the environmentalist who pollutes and the fighter against inequality who fills his pockets

Martha’s Vineyard It is a select island enclave associated with the State of Massachusetts. In the summer months, its population multiplies exponentially, thanks to the arrival of thousands of Americans who reside in other demarcations of the North American country but reserve the best dates of their vacations to travel to the island.

If we approach 79 Turkeyland Cove Road, we come across the mansion of one of the wealthiest families in the area. It is about the marriage formed by Barack and Michelle Obamawhich just three years ago disbursed more than $11 million to take over a property located south of Martha’s Vineyard, next to the Great Pond.

No one escapes the fact that the former US president has insisted on countless occasions on the need to “fight against climate change”. In justifying this speech, Barack Obama has repeatedly relied on reports that warn of a rise in sea level that would end up submerging the coastal strips of the continent and the island territories. Some warnings that collide with his private behavior, marked by the decision to buy a property that has such characteristics…

After the coronavirus pandemic, the Obamas have decided to expand their property with a large installation aimed at ensuring the farm’s energy supply. To do it, have proceeded to erect two huge storage tanks for fossil fuels whose capacity exceeds 11,300 liters or, what is the same, 2,500 gallons.

The Obama plan is stock up on propane gas thanks to these two new tanks, is somewhat contradictory to his environmental discourse. And it is that, as is known, combustion based on the use of propane gas produces emissions of particles, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane, nitrogen oxides and nitrate… So, once again, Barack’s conduct Obama and his wife Michelle once again reveal a worrying distance with respect to their political positions and their public statements.

We must not forget that, in the midst of a pandemic, Barack Obama was harshly criticized for organizing a birthday party that intended to gather 475 guests in his mansion on Martha’s Vineyard. Environmental organizations criticized the former president for promoting a meeting of this type, since the displacement to the island of so many friends and acquaintances would have brought the arrival of hundreds of jets private.

Related





Given these criticisms, the final festivity was somewhat smaller, but after the threat of cancellation, the truth is that the treat ended up being almost as extravagant as it had been announced at first. The marriage was attended by public figures such as Beyonce, Jay-Z, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen… So Obama got away with it, and the bulk of the planned private plane trips ended up happening anyway. And all coming from a former president who advocates restricting this type of movement for the rest of the population, appealing to the “climate emergency.”

Talking about ‘inequality’… to get rich

The Obamas don’t seem to take their own environmental discourse very seriously, but something similar happens with their messages about inequality. During his presidency, the Democratic leader spoke of the economic enrichment of the wealthiest Americans as “the challenge that defines our era” and denounced such processes of wealth accumulation as realities that constitute “an offense to the essence of the United States.” However, if Barack and Michelle Obama since they left the White House is earning big bucks for jobs that are rarely as lavishly paid as they are.

For example, The Obamas have signed a $65 million contract to publish their memoirs from the White House years, well above the 15 million that the Clintons entered or the 10 million that the Bushes took. And all despite the fact that the previous autobiographical works of Barack Obama, dreams of my father Y the audacity of hopeachieved sales worth 16 million dollars, an important figure, but light years away from the amount that the marriage has raised in exchange for telling how their life was between 2008 and 2016.

Something similar happens with the speeches that Barack Obama pronounces throughout the globe and that brings him juicy income within the reach of very few. In 2017 he revealed that his cache amounts to $400,000 per conference. For every minute of intervention, he takes almost 7,000 dollars.

The last example we had a few days ago in Malaga, where he gave a talk on “digitalization”… According to local media, Obama would have earned half a million dollars for speaking for half an hour on this subject in which no type is known of merit. It’s nothing but nothing bad coming from a marriage that has made a political career based on criticizing inequality and the accumulation of wealth…