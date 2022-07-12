Nintendo Switch Sports + Just Dance 2022 at a 43% discount on Amazon!

Amazon Prime Days do not disappoint! Indeed, these 48 hours of discounts are proving, right from their start, a truly excellent opportunity to buy many different products, from household appliances to high-level technology passing, of course, also for gaming.

And so, after talking about video games “by the wayside”, for example by suggesting the excellent offer reserved for the Razer Iskur gaming chair, on sale right now, it is now time to talk about real video games, thanks to a promo related to Nintendo Switch and, more specifically, from two titles that can easily make a difference in an afternoon or an evening with friends.

We are talking about a splendid promotion concocted by Amazon, and which will allow you to purchase, in one fell swoop, the very recent Nintendo Switch Sports and the box office Just Dance 2022both sold in a single bundle, scounted by Amazon for only € 62.99against the € 110.98 required for the purchase and, therefore, available with 43% discount!

The first, needless to say, is one of the best-selling titles on Switch in recent monthsnatural evolution of that Wii Sports that contributed to the success of the Nintendo Wii, making it not only one of the most popular consoles ever, but also one of those that best suited to play in company and offline.

Nintendo Switch Sports, in this sense, fully incorporates the spirit of the Wii Sports seriesupdating the various minigames like bowling and volleyball to the most modern and precise JoyCon controllers of Nintendo Switch, but without affecting the fun and the offline student spirit that those minigames were (and are) capable of unleashing.

Just Dance 2022 is instead a title that fans will know very well, and which proposes in an updated version and, if possible, even more brilliant and dynamic, the gameplay inaugurated years ago by Ubisoft, in which to compete alone or in company then exhilarating dance sessions.

Fun and dynamic, it’s a title that still makes a lot of sense on Switch, given the particular console control system that, thanks to the two independent JoyCons, allows you to dance with good responsiveness from the software. The playlist is also really galvanizing, and contains both recent tracks by Camilla Cabello or Billie Eilishand “classic” titles signed by Beyonce, Shakira and Anastacia!

In short, if we talk about Switch Sports and Just Dance 2022, let’s talk about a dynamic and fun bundleincluding two titles that are nothing short of perfect to animate the next days (and evenings) of summer, and with which you can have fun both alone and in the company of a few friends.

Furthermore, the price is really great and, for this reason, we suggest you complete your purchase immediately by consulting the page dedicated to this promotion, so that you can take advantage of this discount before the offer or availability comes to an end.

