Nikon pulls out of SLR camera market; will work on compact models

Japanese manufacturer of nikon cameras is withdrawing from the single-lens reflex camera business and from now on will only offer compact digital models. This comes amid intensifying competition from smartphone cameras, the Nikkei reported.

Nikon SLR cameras have been widely used by professional photographers for over 60 years and have come to be seen as synonymous with the Japanese company.

However, this technology has been losing ground to the smart phones, which increasingly have more powerful cameras. Since June 2020, when the company launched its model SLR D6 badgethere have been no new SLR camera releases.

The Japanese giant will try to compete with smartphone cameras and aims to beat them by offering products with more exclusive features.

From now on, Nikon intends to focus on mirrorless digital cameras – popularly known as compact models – but the production and distribution of the models will continue SLR existing.

Mirrorless cameras have a different display system and use image sensors that convert light into electrical signals. Like DSLRs, they can accept interchangeable lenses that offer much more range than the fixed focal lengths used in most smartphone cameras. A feature of Nikon cameras has been the F mount introduced in 1959. It has always allowed photographers to use a wide range of older lenses in recent reflex models.

Mirrorless cameras have powerful capabilities. Artificial intelligence provides facial and pupil recognition. They can also identify animals, vehicles and objects.

Mirrorless camera shipments surpassed DSLR models for the first time in 2020 with 2.93 million Y 2.37 million units shipped respectively, according to the Japan Camera and Imaging Products Association.

However, there has been an overall decline. The combined market peaked at 11.67 million cameras in 2017, but fell to 5.34 million in 2021.

Nikon dates back to 1917 and adopted the company name in 1946. It launched its first SLR in 1959 and has long been highly regarded by professional photographers and journalists. It made its name by offering high-quality alternatives to the German brands like Leica that once dominated the market.

