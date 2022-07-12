Nicolas Cage will be a dragon in the new Paramount series

Nicolas Cage return to television through the front door. While the rumors try to place it in the restart of Face to facethe actor is left wanting by Paramount after Amazon got rid of his adaptation of Highfirea high-flying production that will unite thriller with fantasy and in which embody a dragon. Although MGM remains to bring the series to life, it will no longer debut on Prime Video and it seems that it will do so in Paramount+ (goes comic book).

Nicolas Cage, Paramount and MGM join forces to adapt the novel Highfire, from the author of Artemis Fowl

Highfirewhat to continue to be a television series in real image, will star Cage as the dragon that gives the novel its title. We talk about a creature that lives in Louisiana, hidden from humans and who tries to protect himself from hunters of all kinds. And yes, she loves vodka. It’s not the sake he drinks with his wife, but almost. The idea of ​​Cage and other producers is to mix True Detective with Pete’s Dragon looking for a sinister touch at the same time as fun.

Davey Holmesthe creator of the television series Get Shorty, will be the showrunner, counting on the production of Cage himself. History will tell us how Highfire, a dragon who for hundreds of years was a kind of king among the fire-breathers, you must see how its territory is limited to being over the ages that of a swamp full of fishermen with an unfriendly face and alligators. There, hidden among the woods of his hut, seeonly wants to watch cable TV, drink vodka and wait for time to pass as fast as possible. When Vern’s world collides with that of a human teenager named squibswho gets into some trouble while selling booze for the local mob, their mutual fight for survival eventually leads to develop the most unlikely friendship.

Yes, the plot sounds so crazy that we can’t think of a better actor to voice the dragon than Nicolas Cage, who in recent months has told why he turned down his role in The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix or how difficult it will be to see it in the search 3. At the moment there is no release date and it is not known when it will arrive in Spain, since Paramount + is still not available in our country.