News: Netflix canceled the premiere of “The Gray Man”, a film by the Russo brothers with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, in theaters in Argentina

By Diego Batlle The streaming giant was unable to get theaters in the midst of its dispute with exhibitors.

Netflix had announced for months that The Gray Man (The Gray Man), an action thriller by Anthony and Russo with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard, was going to be released this Thursday, July 14 in theaters in Argentina and on Friday July 22 on the streaming service for everyone.

However, this Tuesday the 12th Netflix informed the press that the release in theaters was canceled and that the film will be seen directly on its platform. The causes are multiple, but the main one is that a minimum number of complexes willing to project The Gray Man.

In recent weeks, exhibitors have largely recovered their historical flow of public (it is already at 64% of the 2019 attendance) and do not want to give up more ground than they lost during a long and painful pandemic that wreaked economic havoc on them.

Indeed, if today a study does not offer a minimum window of 45 days of exclusivity, it is very difficult for the main chains to give up and give up their rooms. As Netflix in this case barely gave theaters eight days, the rejection was generalized, even more so in times before the winter holidays (the most profitable of the year for the business) and with hits on the bill such as Minions: A Villain is Born Y Thor: Love and Thunder.

Something similar happened recently with the release of an art film like Memory, by Apichatpong Weerasethakul. As MUBI only offered a four-week window between the theatrical release (July 7) and the streaming release (August 5), many major complexes did not give theaters and the film with Tilda Swinton awarded at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival was only released. It exhibited in its first week in five theaters: Lorca, Cabildo Multiplex, MALBA, Cines del Centro de Rosario and América de Santa Fe.

MUBI also did not get rooms for Crimes of the Future, by David Cronenberg, and ended up programming only 12 performances (sold out in a few hours) in the Sala Lugones. The relationships between exhibitors and streamersit seems, are more tense than ever.

