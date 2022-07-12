Netflix: what is the period film in which Johnny Depp will star? | the favorite | tdex revtli | ANSWERS

After having overcome a series of legal problems with Amber Heardher ex-partner and also an actress, Johnny Depp He will return to acting and in what way, because he will be the protagonist of a new Netflix movie.

According to the portal landthe film will be called “La Favourite” and it will be on the actor’s shoulders that the entire weight of the plot will fall. Filming, to take place in France, is expected to begin next week.

Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV and his tragic love story. At least for now, they are the only known details of the story that will star the renowned interpreter who played Jack Sparrow in the popular “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga.

Local media in France indicate that Depp is already in Monaco and has been taking an exhaustive French course, since it will be necessary for the American to handle the language in its entirety.

Although there is no exact date for the premiere of “La Favourite”is expected to be released exclusively on the streaming platform in the spring of 2023. A big-screen premiere is not ruled out, although it is not yet confirmed.

Depp began his career in the 1984 horror film “A Nightmare on Elm Street” as Glen Lantz, one of Freddy Krueger’s victims.. Two years later, in 1986, she had a supporting role in “Platoon” directed by Oliver Stone. His role as Tom Hanson in the television series “21 Jump Street” made him a teen idol.