Netflix: This is the movie that Johnny Depp will star in

After winning the legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard the actor Johnny Depp He tries to get his life back on track.

It was a lawsuit for defamation that led to the actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp to court that affected their careers.

For the American, many of his contracts with big brands were canceled after the public scandal.

It was also announced that Johnny Depp He would no longer be the protagonist of the renowned movie “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Although the actor was only looking to clear his name by winning the trial, he now continues his careers in the industry.

On the one hand, he returns to the stage on a tour that he will do together with the band hollywood vampires and on the other in one film of Netflix.

Johnny Depp will be the new protagonist of a Netflix movie

After learning that Disney had canceled the contract of Johnny Depp to be the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, there was much speculation that he could stop acting.

But the American has given a big surprise to all his followers because he will return to the big screen to star a new film.

It is a millionaire contract that has been offered Netflix and of which his character will be fundamental in this project.

This new production will begin filming next week in France and is expected to be released to the public in 2023.

The company assured that they are more than $20 million which will be invested for the recording of this film.

What is the Netflix movie that will star Johnny Depp?

The film from which Johnny Depp is the protagonist is an adaptation that will be made Netflix of a classic novel that will have the name ‘The Favourite’.

The character of the actor will play the King Louis XV and his tragic love story.

Although few details are known, it is known that it is one of the company’s biggest bets.

International media reported that Johnny Depp he is already on French soil and that for his character he had to learn the language perfectly.

Those who have followed the career of actor they know that to bring a character to life he immerses himself in the story, so a great performance is expected.

