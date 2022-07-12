Netflix releases trailer for Day Shift, the movie that makes Snopp Dogg a vampire slayer | Day Shift, Jamie Foxx | Netflix

“Day Shift” is Netflix’s new action and horror bet that brings together Jamie Foxx Y Snoop Dogg as a couple of vampire slayers looking to make a large sum of money in the middle of a shady deal. The film also co-stars Dave Franco. When is it released and what is it about?

The streaming platform released a new trailer for what it seeks to be its next big premiere on the platform and announced the date it will be available in its catalog.

What is “Day Shift” about?

“Day Shift” follows the story of an estranged working father (Jamie Foxx) who spends his life sacrificing to put bread on the table and give his resourceful 8-year-old daughter a fulfilling life. However, his job as a pool cleaner is just a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires.

In the midst of a financial complication, which involves his daughter and his wife moving to another city, Foxx’s character will bring him back to the dangerous business. There he will run into a beginner man, with whom he will share his action-packed adventure.

A curiosity that will encourage many is that the trailer mentions: “From the team that taught John Wick to fight to the death”, which promises that it will be a movie full of action and blood.

“Day Shift” stars Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dog and Dave Franco Photo: Netflix

“Day shift”: release date

“Day Shift” premieres next August 12 on Netflix and it looks like the new action hit of the streaming platform.

