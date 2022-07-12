Natalie Portman surprises fans with muscles

MEXICO CITY (El Universal) .- Natalie Portman had to transform her slender figure to embody the new Jane Foster, so her body changed to give realism to the character that accompanies Chris Hemsworth in the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” .

The actress goes from being an astrophysicist and Thor’s girlfriend to being the superheroine Mighty Thor in the most surreal version of Marvel; She did not even expect Natalie Portman herself to embody her again when she assured in 2016 that her work in the franchise “had ended”.

For the new movie, Taika Waititi transformed Foster into Mighty Thor, who appeared in the original comics more than 50 years ago as a female version of Thor who shares his powers and appropriates his famous hammer.

Thus, Thor’s journey becomes a romantic comedy with eighties winks, full of irony and heavy metal rhythm in which the couple and their companions must settle their differences while fighting Gorr, a villain known as the Butcher of the Gods, willing not to leave a living deity in the world.

The 41-year-old actress had to undergo a 10-month training before filming and during it, in order to show off strong and exercised arms that can be seen on the film, however, her appearance caused a stir among her fans since Months ago photographs of her figure were leaked.

The actress took this stage as an apprenticeship where those who most enjoyed seeing her powerful, in action and with a cape were her children, as she told the magazine “Variety”.

“My 5-year-old son and 10-year-old son were so enthralled by this process, they were able to visit the set and see me dressed in a cape. It’s very rare for my kids to say, ‘Please go to work!’ Usually, it’s the opposite,” said the Oscar-nominated actress.

Natalie Portman told “USA Today” that netizens’ reactions to seeing his muscular appearance in the film’s promotion are curious and amusing.

“There’s something very visceral about seeing a woman look very, very strong and muscular, and how it changes those ideas about gender and gender expectations,” she said.

Although many criticized Natalie’s “unfeminine” appearance, many applauded her and confessed that seeing her powerful arms in action was one of the reasons to go to the cinema to see “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

eye appeal

“I’m going to see the new Thor movie just because of Natalie Portman’s arms.” “Love and Thunder… is it just the title of the movie or is it like Natalie Portman’s “Thor” calls her left and her right arms?” reads between the comments. Now that the actress is promoting the film, she looks at her slender look from before her.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” grossed $143 million in its opening weekend in theaters in the United States and Canada.

It is the best opening of the franchise and another success story in the summer season of 2022 in theaters.

The second Thor film directed by Taika Waititi opened in 4,375 theaters over the weekend, starting on Thursday.

It easily dominated the box office, displacing “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” to second place. Including international figures, where “Love and Thunder” has opened in 47 countries since the middle of last week, its global total is $302 million.

The Thor franchise has grown with each film, something unusual in franchise cinema in general, but not impossible for Marvel either.

The first film opened to $65.7 million in 2011, followed by “The Dark World” at $85.7 million in 2013 and “Ragnarok” at $122.7 million in 2017.

Waititi, who also directed “Ragnarok,” is credited with rejuvenating the series.