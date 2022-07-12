NASA’s Webb telescope captures the final spectacle of a dying star in great detail

The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been emitting rings of gas and dust in all directions for thousands of years. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is covered in dust. Two cameras aboard Webb captured the latest image of this planetary nebula, cataloged as NGC 3132 and informally known as the Southern Ring Nebula. This nebula is about 2,500 light-years away. Webb will allow astronomers to delve into many other specific details about planetary nebulae like this one, formed by clouds of gas and dust ejected by dying stars. Understanding which molecules are present, and where they are found throughout the gas and dust layers, will help researchers refine their understanding of these objects.

Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed details of the planetary nebula called the Southern Ring Nebula that were previously hidden from astronomers. Planetary nebulae are the layers of gas and dust that some stars expel as they die.

Webb’s powerful infrared view brings the second star in this nebula into full view, along with extraordinary structures created as the stars shape surrounding gas and dust.

New details, like these from the later stages of a star’s life, will help us better understand how stars evolve and transform their environment.

These images also reveal distant galaxies hidden in the background. Most of the multicolored points of light seen here are galaxies, not stars.

Some stars save the best for last.

Webb will allow the astronomical community to delve into many other specific details about planetary nebulae like this one, formed by clouds of gas and dust ejected by dying stars. Understanding which molecules are present, and where they are found throughout the gas and dust layers, will help researchers refine their understanding of these objects.

This observation shows the South Ring Nebula in an almost frontal view, but if we could rotate it to view it from the side, its three-dimensional shape would be seen more clearly as two bowls joined at the base, moving away from each other with a large hole in the middle. the center.

Two stars, which are linked in a tight orbit, shape the local landscape. Webb’s infrared images present new details of this complex system. Stars, and their layers of light, are prominent in the near-infrared camera (NIRCam) image at left, while the mid-infrared instrument (MIRI) image ) on the right shows for the first time that the second star is surrounded by dust. The brightest star is at an earlier stage in its stellar evolution and is likely to eject its own planetary nebula in the future.

Meanwhile, the brightest star influences the appearance of the nebula. As the pair of stars continue to orbit each other, they “churn” the gas and dust, producing asymmetric patterns.

Each layer represents an episode in which the dimmest star lost some of its mass. The thicker layers of gas towards the outer areas of the image were expelled earlier. The closest to the star are the most recent. Tracking these emissions allows researchers to look at the history of this system.

NIRCam observations also reveal extremely fine beams of light around the planetary nebula. Light from the central stars pours out where there are holes in the gas and dust, much like sunlight escaping through gaps in a cloud.

Since planetary nebulae exist for tens or thousands of years, observing the nebula is like watching a movie in extremely slow motion. Each shell ejected by the star gives researchers the ability to accurately measure the gas and dust that are present within it.

As the star sheds layers of material, molecules and dust form within these layers, changing the landscape even as the star continues to shed material. This dust will eventually enrich the areas around it, expanding into what is known as the interstellar medium. And since it has a very long life, the dust can end up traveling through space for billions of years and become a new star or a new planet.

In a few thousand years, these delicate layers of gas and dust will dissipate into the space around them.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s premier space science observatory. Webb will solve mysteries of our solar system, see beyond distant worlds around other stars, and explore the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it. Webb is an international program led by NASA with its partners: the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

NASA headquarters oversees the mission for the agency’s Science Mission Directorate. NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland manages Webb for the agency and oversees work on the mission by the Space Telescope Science Institute, Northrop Grumman and other mission partners. In addition to the Goddard Center, several NASA centers contributed to the project, including the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California, the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and the Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California, among others.

For the complete set of early Webb images and spectra, including downloadable files, please visit:

https://webbtelescope.org/news/first-images

Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and Webb’s ERO Production Team

