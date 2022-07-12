“My favorite superhero”: Chris Hemsworth shows his daughter’s change since the premiere of ‘Thor’ | TV and Show
The Australian actor posted two photos on his Instagram account, where he shows the years that have passed since the premiere of the first film of ‘God of Thunder’ and the growth of his daughter, who was born the same year as the film’s premiere and who now he makes a cameo in the latest installment.