“My favorite superhero”: Chris Hemsworth shows his daughter’s change since the premiere of ‘Thor’ | TV and Show

The Australian actor posted two photos on his Instagram account, where he shows the years that have passed since the premiere of the first film of ‘God of Thunder’ and the growth of his daughter, who was born the same year as the film’s premiere and who now he makes a cameo in the latest installment.

Eleven years have passed since the Thor premiere in 2011the first time that Australian actor Chris Hemsworth he put on the suit of the “God of Lightning”.

The same number of years have passed since his daughter India was born. It was precisely this that the actor wanted to recall on his Instagram account.

In the social network he published two photographs with his daughter. The first during a visit of the little girl to the filming set of the movie that catapulted her success when she was almost a year old.

In the second capture you can see him again with the girl on the set, however, this time it is the study of Thor: love and thunderthe latest installment in the Marvel superhero franchise. With more than 10 years between each photograph, the change in the little one is evident.

Along with the photograph, the actor wrote: “Here are two photos of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent in Thor: Love and Thunder. She is my favorite superhero.”.

superhero family

However, what happened to the girl was not only a visit to her father’s work, but also both she and her brother Tristán had small appearances in the film Directed by Taika Waititi.

For his part, Tristán, one of the twins, appears playing Thor as a child, a record that can also be seen in the film’s trailer.

India as personifies the daughter of the ‘God of thunder’, just like in reality. In fact, his role is transcendental for the story, since his tragic death motivates his father’s revenge.

Who was also not absent from the film appointment was Elsa Pataky, his wife and mother of his three children. The also 45-year-old actress plays a werewolf in the film.