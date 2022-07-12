Musk is not the only one: eight billionaires with a progeny of nine or more children

On Wednesday, court documents revealed that the billionaire businessman Elon Musk, 51, secretly had twins with Shivon Zilisa senior executive at Neuralink, founded by Musk, in November 2021, a month before he had a daughter through a surrogate mother with his ex-girlfriend Grimes. Zilis had worked with Musk at Tesla before joining Neuralink.

Musk, who is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than 200,000 million dollars, he now has nine children with three women, including triplets and two sets of twins. A tenth child, her firstborn, died at ten weeks. “Children are worth it, if possible I am planning to significantly increase childcare benefits at my companies,” she tweeted, in response to a person asking why people shouldn’t have children for financial reasons. She added that the Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families, with details to be announced next month. “I hope you have great families and congratulations to those who already do!” she tweeted.

