More vignettes would reveal that Edge is behind the mysterious Raw promos

WWE issued last night, during the last episode of Monday Night Raw, two more cryptic videos. We had already seen the first of them, but the second has revealed details that would make us think that Edge is behind the entire network.

In this new video, which you can see at the top of this news, they show images related to Mick Foley (for his plaid shirt), Randy Orton (for the RKO shirt) and John Cena (for his hat). All of them have been great rivals of Edge. Also, at the last moment, you can see how the character in question uses blood coming out of a chalice.

Although not confirmed, everything indicates that Edge is behind the promosand we could also say that his return is related to his character from the past when he was part of the stable of The Brood, consisting of Gangrel, Christian and himself. Edge has thrown several winks at the group since his return to the ring and has even made an entrance with the classic fire of the stage.

It should be remembered that Edge founded the stable Judgment Day, which today is made up of Finn Bálor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, who is still out presumably due to a concussion. On the June 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, Edge introduced Finn Bálor as a new member of the group, but was unexpectedly attacked by his own. Since then, he has not reappeared on television. For its part, Judgment Day continues to try to recruit talent and has shown a lot of interest in Dominik Mysterio.

