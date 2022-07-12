Monica Vergara accepted the failure of the Women’s Tri

Moved and even with a sad look, Monica Vergaracoach of the Mexican Women’s National Team, acknowledged that what happened to her team in Concacaf W was a failure, as they could not win a ticket to the Australia-New Zealand World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games.

“I consider it a personal failure, but I do want you to know that we must rescue the good things that are developing in our country, the women’s soccer in our country it is growing and taking steps forward, it is a personal failure, but not of Women’s National Teamspersonally I assume this responsibility, but they could see the glimpses of what this generation can give, we cannot lose ourselves in this bad result, we can see that there is a future ahead and we must continue pushing for the 2027 process.

“I am very ashamed because I wanted them to have a good show and I am responsible, I accept what this bad result entails, but that they do not stop supporting women’s soccer, it is painful, we did not prepare ourselves to have these results,” she said.

After losing 0-1 with USA, the national coach also regretted that his team could not score a single goal and have received five in three games. In addition to what he said, he knows that his work is at stake in the face of the results.

“It was a very strange tournament, we had a difficult start because we faced world powers like Japan, United States and something that had been generated was teamwork and there was an offensive work of association. I understand the frustration and they are the first to feel ashamed with the fans because the work could not be seen and I repeat, it is a personal failure.

“I am going to be evaluated and I will not be evaluated just for this tournament but for the whole process. If this cycle ends here, it has been a spectacular journey,” he said.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN – MEXICAN SELECTION: 2022, A NIGHTMARE YEAR FOR TRI FEMALE AND MINOR SELECTIONS