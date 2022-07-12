Minecraft: it’s practically cheating to see the game with 1024 drawn chunks

Minecraft is the quintessential cube game. It is no longer that everything in the game, even the air, is a cube, but also permeate its internal logic as a video game. We say this because the map is generated in specific units that are in the form of a cube of cubes, whose dimensions are 16×16 and with a depth to the end of the map.

We are talking about the chunks, a measure that has a lot to do with the performance of the game. Minecraft loads a certain amount of chunks around our character depending on what we select in the graphic options. Depending on how powerful our machine is, the more Minecraft will be able to draw during our adventures. If we put more than we can by power, the game will go slower than normal.

Scanning the horizon in Minecraft

Well, Reddit user TheMindIsStrange has posted the top video. In it you can see what Minecraft would be like if we could have in our game the enormous amount of 1024 chunks. This implies a drawing distance of 8192 blocks in all directions in which we view the horizon.

This is a huge amount of cubes, a feat achieved thanks to the Distant Horizons mod, available at the following link from CurseForge. According to this user, thanks to this drawing distance in Minecraft, you can see the islands of the outer end from the main island of the End, as well as the three circles of strongholds in the flat worlds.

With this draw distance, it would be very easy to complete certain achievements in the game, such as the one that asks you to visit all the biomes, as well as finding good areas in which to set up a spectacular base. Of course, it is not for all PCs. For those of us who do not have a NASA computer, we will settle for watching the video.