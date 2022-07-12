Miles Teller reveals that Tom Cruise is already thinking about the sequel, but the most important thing is still missing for Maverick to return again

The impressive success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is about to place it as one of the 20 highest grossing movies of all time. It is inevitable that a third installment of the franchise is already valued and Miles Teller has revealed that he has had conversations about it with Tom Cruisebut the project is still missing the most important thing to move forward.

It all depends on Tom

Teller has commented on Entertainment Tonight that “I’ve had some conversation with Tom Cruise about it. We will see“before the possibility that ‘Top Guns 3’ go ahead. The problem is that one thing is that they have talked about it and another that the protagonist of the ‘Mission Impossible’ saga is convinced of the need to do it.

Let’s remember that at the time Cruise was not too interested in making ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, a talk with the director being key Joseph Kosinski, with whom he had previously collaborated on the underrated ‘Oblivion’, to change his mind. The emotional factor was key to it, but the question that now exists is whether there is any kind of real justification for making ‘Top Gun 3’ beyond the great success it could have.

Teller himself clarifies that doing it “it would be great, but it all depends on tom cruise“. Without him, a third installment would lose any kind of sense that it could have. For now, Cruise is very busy with ‘Mission Impossible 8’which perfectly It could be your farewell as Ethan Huntbut don’t worry, we still have yet to see the seventh installment.

That said, it would be weird if ‘Top Gun 3’ didn’t get made, but the outcome of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is un hard closing for Cruise’s character to improve. Also, let’s not forget that he is an actor who does very few sequels, because until ‘Top Gun’ he had only repeated as Ethan Hunt…