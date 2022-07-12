Mickey Rourke’s dart to Tom Cruise: “He has been playing the same role for 35 years”

The world of cinema is a complicated world. You have to deal with fans and many haters on a daily basis. And we cannot forget the relationships between the actors, directors, etc. Not everyone gets along and there have been many arguments between co-workers. The last to star in one has been Mickey Rourke. The actor has been interviewed by Piers Morgan on his show ‘Uncensored’ and has analyzed the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

The American actor, who had roles in successful films such as ‘Nine and a half weeks’, ‘Sin City’, ‘The Fighter’ or ‘Iron Man 2’, also wanted to talk about the film career of his partner Tom Cruise. Responding to a question from Piers Morgan about the success achieved by Cruise thanks to ‘Top Gun’, Rourke was very critical: “That does not mean anything. The guy’s been doing the same damn role for 35 years.. I have no respect for that.”

Mickey Rourke, very hard on Tom Cruise: “It’s irrelevant”

But Rourke went further: “I don’t care about money and power. I care when I see Al Pacino work and the early work of Chris Walken and De Niro and the work of Richard Harris and the work of Ray Winstone. That’s the kind of actor I want to be. Monty Clift and Brando in their time“.

Then Piers Morgan asked him if he thought Tom Cruise was a good actor. Mickey Rourke’s response was very clear: “I think it’s irrelevant, in my world“. “Fascinating”, was the comment of Piers Morgan in his program ‘Uncensored’.

Rourke and his controversy with Marvel

In addition to his comments on Tom Cruise’s career, the actor from ‘The Fighter’ also starred in another controversy a little over a year ago. Rourke, in praising the ‘Law & Order’ series, threw a dart at the Marvel universe: “I respect all of you, the work you do is act for real, not like that shit you do at Marvel“.