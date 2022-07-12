Mickey Rourke harshly criticized Tom Cruise: “He’s been playing the same role for 35 years”

Mickey Rourke’s statements against Tom Cruise: “He has been playing the same role for 35 years” (Getty Images)

The acting skills of Tom Cruise do not impress Mickey Rourk. The “Sin City” actor called the “Top Gun: Maverick” star “irrelevant” in a recent interview.

“The guy has been doing the same fucking role for 35 years. I have no respect for that ,” Rourke, 69, said in Piers Morgan Uncensoredwhen asked about the 60-year-old Cruise reliving his original role in 1986’s “Top Gun.”

Rourke also noted that he wasn’t impressed that “Top Gun: Maverick” was Cruise’s first movie to gross more than $1 billion at the box office.

When the show’s host asked Rourke how he felt about Cruise’s latest movie being top of the box office, the actor launched, “That doesn’t mean shit to me.”

“I don’t care about money and power”Rourke said, arguing that Cruise’s acting skills are unmatched by other big names in Hollywood. “I care when I see Al Pacino work and the early work of Chris Walken and De Niro and the work of Richard Harris and the work of Ray Winstone. That’s the kind of actor I want to be. Monty Clift and Marlon Brando in their time”, he added without flinching.

When Piers Morgan pressed Rourke further on whether he thinks Cruise is a good actor, he didn’t hold back. I think it’s irrelevant in my world“, answered.

“Top Gun: Maverick” exceeded one billion dollars (Reuters)

In July 2020, Rourke reignited a 30-plus year feud with Robert De Niro, publicly threatening him via social media. The bad relationship between the stars arose in 1987, when both acted in the film “Angel Heart”, by Alan Parker.

In an interview for Italian television, Rourke said that he could have participated in the acclaimed film the Irishthe last Martin Scorsese production, if De Niro hadn’t refused to act alongside him.

“Marty wanted to meet with me to talk about a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert de Niro, but the casting person told my rep that De Niro had said he was refusing to work with me.”Rourke said.

After hearing the actor’s statements, De Niro’s representatives published a statement denying everything: “According to the production companies and the casting director, Mickey Rourke was never proposed to participate in ‘The Irishman’, nor was he thought of at any time” .

The enmity between the actors began when both starred in “Angel Heart”, by Alan Parker, in 1987. According to the actor’s own words, when Rourke went to introduce himself to his co-star, De Niro refused to talk to him, claiming that it was better for the interpretive process. “I admired him like Marlon Brando and Al Pacino,” Rourke recalled in an interview years ago. “About five minutes after I introduce myself, De Niro comes up to me and says, ‘I think it’s better if we don’t talk or anything.

The successful “Top Gun” could have a third installment

“Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel to the 1986 cult classic, grossed more than $100 million during its first three days in North American theaters.. dead line reported that as of the end of June, “Maverick” grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office.

And due to the huge success of the film, Miles Teller revealed that “Top Gun 3” could be in the works.

“It would be great, but it all depends on Tom Cruise. I’ve had a few conversations with him about it. We’ll seeTeller told Entertainment Tonight last week.

The first installment is available at Netflix.

During the presentation of “Top Gun: Maverick” in the Cannes Film Festival (where the film received a standing ovation and full of applause for 5 minutes), Cruise referred to his goal when it comes to working in the film industry. “I make movies for the big screen. My films will not come out directly on the platforms. Going to the cinema is sharing an experience, whatever our culture or language”, he said categorically.

Keep reading:

The successful “Top Gun” could have a third installment

“Top Gun: Maverick” exceeded one billion dollars and became the second highest grossing film in the world

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Tom Cruise’s biggest box office hit of his career so far