Mickey Rourke destroyed Tom Cruise and fired a strong criticism against the actor

Many may argue with it, but Tom Cruise He has remained one of the great Hollywood stars of all time. Since the 1980s, the actor has positioned himself as one of the biggest names in the industry with hits like top gun Y Risky Business. Although his career has gone through some ups and downs, this year he was back on top thanks to Top Gun: Maverickwhich has already grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Despite his professional success, Cruise he has been in the eye of the storm mostly for his personal life. Adding to her strange behavior in public is her affiliation with Scientology. But in the mid-2000s, the performer found a way to reinvent himself with a series of action moviesincluding some deliveries of Mission Impossible. From then on, Tom has established himself as one of the great action figures, willing to defy death with risky stunts and sequences that seem to know no limits.

However, not everyone seems to be impressed with Tom Cruise. One of those who is not intimidated by the figure of the actor is Mickey Rourkewho recently made a public appearance on a television show and he had no words of praise with his colleague.

“That means nothing to me. The guy has been doing the same role for the last 35 years. I have no respect for that. I don’t care about money and power. What I care about, when I look at Al Pacino’s work, or the beginnings of Chris Walken and De Niro. The work of Richard Harris, the work of Ray Winstone. Monty Clift. Brando in those days. And a lot of guys who just tried to stretch themselves as actors… I think [Cruise] It’s irrelevant in my world.” Rourke said sharply.

According to the actor of Hombre de Hierro, his colleague has not looked like an actor for the last three decades. Asked by Pierce Morgan if he thought Tom Cruise was a good actor, Rourke replied that he was irrelevant to him.

It must be remembered that the Rourke’s career began in the early 1980s, much like Cruise, establishing himself as a somewhat controversial actor with movies like Nine weeks and a half Y Angel Heart. After facing difficulties with his own career, with his controversial behavior on and off the set, Rourke enjoyed his own resurgence in the 2000s with titles like Iron Man 2 Sin City Y The fighter. However, at present he has limited himself to making low-budget action movies like Geezer Teaser.

There is no doubt that the Rourke’s opinion is valid, considering that Tom Cruise has become more of an action star than a Pacino- or De Niro-style actor. However, you can’t help but think that Rourke’s words sound a bit resentful, given that his career fell into disgrace a long time ago and he hasn’t had the chance to stay current, as he has. Cruise.

