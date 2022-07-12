Mickey Rourke charges Tom Cruise: “He’s been doing the same role for 35 years”

A Mickey Rourke we will see it again very soon. The 69-year-old eccentric North American actor has almost a dozen projects underway that are being shot or are in the production phase. But while we have the opportunity to see what he has prepared for us, a coin toss, the actor insists on grabbing headlines.

Especially if you face another hopelessly irreverent like the controversial British journalist Piers Morgan, who interviewed the actor on his show (Piers Morgan Uncensored) where Rourke was at ease talking about Tom Cruise. Despite the age difference, both achieved success in the same year1986, thanks to Nine weeks and a half Y top gunbut Mickey Rourke’s opinion of his partner is not exactly positive.

When Morgan asked Rourke what he thought of Cruise having a huge success thanks to Top Gun: Maverick, the Oscar-nominated actor for The fighter he was indifferent. “That means nothing to me. The guy’s been doing the same fucking role for 35 years.. I have no respect for that, ”the actor answered flatly.

“I don’t care about money and power. I care when I see Al Pacino work and Chris Walken work and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’ work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to look like. To Monty Clift and Brando back in the day,” he added undeterred. Morgan then asked him if he thought Cruise was “a good actor.” “I think it’s irrelevant, in my worldRourke said. Morgan stared at him for a few seconds, then snapped back, “Fascinating.”

And it is that Rourke may be right since Cruise opted long ago for roles in action movies, but let’s not forget that in his filmography there are also hits like The Color of Money, Rain Man, Born on the 4th of July, A Few Good Men, Cocktail or Jerry McGuire.