Men in Black 3: How Barry Sonnenfeld decided to have Pitbull perform the movie’s theme song | Men in black 3 nnda nnlt | FAME

Director Barry Sonnenfeld ventured to direct the first three films in the “Men in Black” saga, in which he stars Will Smithand each had a main theme song very characteristic. For part three, the filmmaker decided to go for a song performed by pitbull.

The first movie, released in 1997, introduced us to Agent J and Agent K, played by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones respectively. For that occasion, the soundtrack was composed by various artists, including Alicia Keys, Snoop Dog, Trey Lorenz, among others.

Nevertheless, the main theme was performed by himself Will Smith and it was titled “Men in black”, which was noted for its rhythm that oscillated between funk and disco. For the second delivery of the year 2002, the characteristic song would be sung again by Smith under the name of “Black suits Comin’”.

Interestingly, the third film would be released 10 years later, in 2012, and would bring back the couple from the previous films, but this time the plot would revolve around time travel. Sonnenfeld chose on that occasion the singer Pitbull to interpret the main theme.

WHY DID YOU CHOSE PITBULL?

The idea of ​​hiring the American singer came from the daughter of director Barry Sonnenfeld. As the filmmaker stated at the time, It was his little girl who taught him the songs of Pitbull.

“My 19-year-old daughter was the one who infected me with enthusiasm for Pitbull. I am delighted that she has written such a great song and that it reflects so well the idea of ​​​​the film”, mentioned Sonnenfeld.

the song was called “Back in time”, was composed and recorded by the artist musical Armando C. Pérez, better known as Pitbull, who at that time belonged to the RCA Records company and the song was available since March 26, 2012.

It should be clarified that, in the composition of the theme, Artists Marc Kinchen, Adrian Trejo and Urales Vargas also contributed.. In the same way, it has as its musical base a sample of the 50’s hit, “Love is strange”, which was written by Sylvia Robinson and reached number one on several lists.