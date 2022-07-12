meet all the nominees
The Emmys 2022 are just around the corner, so lovers of television, series and award ceremonies could not be more excited. In fact, the list of nominees for the different categories has already been announced and, as expected, the list is very diverse, so the ceremony undoubtedly promises to be very exciting. titles like Euphoria Severance Pahcinko Y peace maker, They are some of the series that for a few months already sounded like favorites; However, other titles have been added that could well become the big winners of the night, such as Ted Lasso, a series that swept the delivery last year, even taking the award for Best Actor, thanks to the work it has done. Jason Sudeikis as a protagonist, and which by the way this year repeats again in the comedy category. The 2022 Emmys will take place next September 12 in Los Angeles, California, an evening that promises many emotions and of course, an outpouring of glamor on the red carpet thanks to the shower of stars that will gather on this special night. Meet all the nominees below:
DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
euphoria
Ozarks
severity
Squid Game
stranger things
Succession
yellowjackets
COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
ted lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
MINI-SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
DRAMA LEADING ACTOR
Jason Bateman- Ozarks
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott- severity
Jeremy Strong – Succession
DRAMA LEADING ACTRESS
jodie eat -Killing Eve
Laura Linney- Ozarks
Melanie Lynskey- yellowjackets
Sandra Oh- killing eve
Reese witherspoon -The Morning Show
Zendaya – Euphoria
SUPPORTING DRAMA ACTOR
Nicholas Braun- Succession
Billy Crudup- The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin- Succession
Park Hae Soo – Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen- Succession
John Turturro -Severance
Christopher Walken -Severance
Oh Yeong-su- Squid Game
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF DRAMA
Patricia Arquette- severity
Julia Garner- Ozarks
Jung Ho-yeon- Squid Game
Christina Ricci- yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn- Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook- Succession
sydney sweeney – Euphoria
LEADING ACTOR OF COMEDY
Donald Glover- Atlanta
Bill Hader- Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin- Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short- Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis- ted lasso
LEADING ACTRESS OF COMEDY
Rachel Brosnahan- Marvel us Mrs. Maisel
Fifth Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning -The Great
Issa Rae- insecure
Jean Smart- Hacks
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN COMEDY
Anthony Carrigan- Barry
Brett Goldstein- ted lasso
Toheeb Jimoh -Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed- ted lasso
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams -Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler- Barry
Bowen Yang- Saturday night Live
COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Alex Borstein- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder- Hacks
Janelle James- Abbott Elementary
kate mckinnon – Saturday night Live
Sarah Niles- ted lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph -Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple- ted lasso
Hannah Waddingham- ted lasso
LEADING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
oscar isaac- Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton – dopesick
Himesh Patel- Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan- Pam & Tommy
LEADING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Tony Collette- The Staircase
Julia Garner -Ozarks
Lili James- Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson- Impeachment
margaret Qualley – Maid
Amanda Saefried- The Dropout
GUEST ACTOR IN DRAMA SERIES
Adrian Brody- Succession
James Cromwell- Succession
colman sunday- euphoria
Arian Moayed- Succession
Tom Pelphrey- Ozarks
Alexander Skarsgard – Succession
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Jake Lacy- The White Lotus
Will Poulter- dopesick
Seth Roger- Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgarard – dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg- dopesick
steve zahn -The White Lotus
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE
Connie Britton- The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge -The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario -The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever- dopesick
Natasha Rothwell -The White Lotus
sydney sweeney -The White Lotus
Mare Winningham- dopesick
TALK SHOW OR VARIETY SERIES
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER
Late night with Seth Myers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
COMPETITION PROGRAM OR REALITY
La carrera asombroza
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
Nailed It
Ru’Paul’s Drag Race
top-chef
The Voice
