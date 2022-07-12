The Emmys 2022 are just around the corner, so lovers of television, series and award ceremonies could not be more excited. In fact, the list of nominees for the different categories has already been announced and, as expected, the list is very diverse, so the ceremony undoubtedly promises to be very exciting. titles like Euphoria Severance Pahcinko Y peace maker, They are some of the series that for a few months already sounded like favorites; However, other titles have been added that could well become the big winners of the night, such as Ted Lasso, a series that swept the delivery last year, even taking the award for Best Actor, thanks to the work it has done. Jason Sudeikis as a protagonist, and which by the way this year repeats again in the comedy category. The 2022 Emmys will take place next September 12 in Los Angeles, California, an evening that promises many emotions and of course, an outpouring of glamor on the red carpet thanks to the shower of stars that will gather on this special night. Meet all the nominees below:

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

euphoria

Ozarks

severity

Squid Game

stranger things

Succession

yellowjackets

COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

ted lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

MINI-SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

DRAMA LEADING ACTOR

Jason Bateman- Ozarks

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott- severity

Jeremy Strong – Succession

DRAMA LEADING ACTRESS

jodie eat -Killing Eve

Laura Linney- Ozarks

Melanie Lynskey- yellowjackets

Sandra Oh- killing eve

Reese witherspoon -The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

SUPPORTING DRAMA ACTOR

Nicholas Braun- Succession

Billy Crudup- The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin- Succession

Park Hae Soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen- Succession

John Turturro -Severance

Christopher Walken -Severance

Oh Yeong-su- Squid Game

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF DRAMA

Patricia Arquette- severity

Julia Garner- Ozarks

Jung Ho-yeon- Squid Game

Christina Ricci- yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn- Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook- Succession

sydney sweeney – Euphoria

LEADING ACTOR OF COMEDY

Donald Glover- Atlanta

Bill Hader- Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin- Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short- Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis- ted lasso

LEADING ACTRESS OF COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan- Marvel us Mrs. Maisel

Fifth Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning -The Great

Issa Rae- insecure

Jean Smart- Hacks

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan- Barry

Brett Goldstein- ted lasso

Toheeb Jimoh -Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed- ted lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams -Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler- Barry

Bowen Yang- Saturday night Live

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder- Hacks

Janelle James- Abbott Elementary

kate mckinnon – Saturday night Live

Sarah Niles- ted lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph -Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple- ted lasso

Hannah Waddingham- ted lasso

LEADING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

oscar isaac- Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton – dopesick

Himesh Patel- Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan- Pam & Tommy

LEADING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Tony Collette- The Staircase

Julia Garner -Ozarks

Lili James- Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson- Impeachment

margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Saefried- The Dropout

GUEST ACTOR IN DRAMA SERIES

Adrian Brody- Succession

James Cromwell- Succession

colman sunday- euphoria

Arian Moayed- Succession

Tom Pelphrey- Ozarks

Alexander Skarsgard – Succession

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Jake Lacy- The White Lotus

Will Poulter- dopesick

Seth Roger- Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgarard – dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg- dopesick

steve zahn -The White Lotus

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR TV MOVIE

Connie Britton- The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge -The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario -The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever- dopesick

Natasha Rothwell -The White Lotus

sydney sweeney -The White Lotus

Mare Winningham- dopesick

TALK SHOW OR VARIETY SERIES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER

Late night with Seth Myers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

COMPETITION PROGRAM OR REALITY

La carrera asombroza

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

Ru’Paul’s Drag Race

top-chef

The Voice

