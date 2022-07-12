Medicine graduates protest against social service positions in the mountains

Juarez City.- Graduate students of the Medical Surgeon degree from the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), who this year will begin their social service, protest outside the Rectory facilities to demand that the educational and health authorities eliminate internship positions with high crime rates, in order to prevent them from being exposed to the danger of the mountainous areas of Chihuahua.

“We don’t study so that our dreams are cut short,” said Alejandra, a UACJ student, who, in the company of other students, condemned the murder of social service medical intern Marisel Mexia Medina, which occurred yesterday in San Juanito, Bocoyna, for what who demanded security conditions to be able to complete their internships.

The students recounted that every day their classmates in various Rural Medical Units and hospitals in the Sierra de Chihuahua share stories in which they were forced to attend to those injured by organized crime and have even been kidnapped, situations that they seek to avoid with the cancellation of dangerous places.

Next Thursday, June 14, the ceremony for the delivery of places is scheduled, so the students requested its cancellation so that the educational institution evaluates the places to which their students will be sent and assures them that they will not put their lives at risk. during the year of social service.

In addition, they demanded “immediate departure will be allowed with the support of the corresponding authorities from the positions assigned to intern doctors who find themselves in situations where their integrity is at risk, reassigning them to a safe position without reprisals of any kind.”