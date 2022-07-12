Marvel: Ryan Gosling wants to be Ghost Rider in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues and will continue to expand with all the series and movies that are already planned, and will arrive in the coming decades. Disney still has plenty of superheroes to explore, but there’s no doubt that many fans would love that Ghost Rider will come to the MCU.

Recall that in 2007 Marvel released the Ghost Rider movie starring Nicolas Cage, which was perhaps not the best adaptation of the character, although it was well received at the time. However, a reboot with today’s technology and everything that cinema represents today would undoubtedly be spectacular.

Of course, at the moment there is nothing established about the return of Ghost Rider, but there is a great possibility that the character is contemplated in the future plans of the MCU. But between what is true or not, the only certainty at the moment is that we already have a possible candidate for the role, and It is none other than actor Ryan Gosling.

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

In the past it was rumored that Gosling would play Nova in an adaptation live action of the Marvel superhero; however, the actor confirmed to Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz that his involvement in the project is just a rumor. Although admitting that if he had the opportunity to play a superhero, he would like it to be Ghost Rider.

“Ryan and I talked yesterday about the rumors that Nova said are not true”Josh Horowitz shared through his Twitter account. “But this morning, Ryan reached out to me to say there’s a superhero he wants to play…Ghost Rider.”.

As we have already said, these were simple and vague statements by the actor, because at the moment Marvel has nothing confirmed for the burning motorcyclist. However, seeing Ryan Gosling join the MCU as Ghost Rider would be pretty cool since this artist has shown his enormous talent on more than one occasion and soon we will see him again in the movie Barbie Greta Gerwig next to Margot Robbie.

Would you like Ryan Gosling to play Ghost Rider in the MCU?

