Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, authorities determine

The Collin County medical examiner has ruled the former Cowboys and Bears running back’s death an accident.

FRISCO — The former running back for the Dallas Cowboys Y Chicago Bears, Marion Barber IIIdied of heat stroke, police announced Monday.

In a statement, police in the suburb of friscofrom the city of Dallasnoted that the medical examiner of the Collin County had determined the death of Barber like an accident. A police spokesman did not release further details regarding the circumstances of the 38-year-old former player’s death, and the medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

Police, conducting a welfare check on June 1, found Barber lifeless inside an apartment in Frisco that is believed to be renting the former player of Dallas.

The former star for the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the college level, he was a fourth-round draft pick of the cowboys in 2005, and spent six seasons with the franchise Dallas. He had a combined 24 touchdowns between 2006 and ’07, despite starting just one game in those two seasons. Barber he rushed for 654 yards and set a career-high 14 touchdowns in 2006.

Marion Barber III became a fan favorite in Dallas, earning her the nickname “Marion the Barbarian.” AP Photo

Barber he had a career-high 975 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2007, when he was invited to his only Pro Bowl. His role and production declined from there, and he posted his fewest rushing, yardage and touchdown totals in his final season with Dallas in 2010.

Barber played one final season of NFL with Chicago in 2011. He finished his career with 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns on 1,156 carries in 99 games. Additionally, he caught 179 passes for 1,330 yards and six touchdowns.

His tough style of running the ball earned him the nickname, “Marion the Barbarian“, and became a fan favorite.