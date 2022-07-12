Love and Thunder. See it in cinema or in streaming? — Connoisseurs.com

Superheroes, familiar faces, absurd humor and not always effective parody; along with the story and the message of love, serious scenes on difficult themes of illness, a lot of rock from the hand of Guns N’ Roses and a not always fearsome villain, is what “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” offers fans. of the character. The new movie of the God of Thunder, which premiered last week in theaters, will please some and others will be disappointed to see a Marvel. But do you have to see it? In theaters or streaming on Disney Plus?

SPOILERS. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has an existential crisis after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and fights against it all the time. While trying to rebuild himself as a superhero, along with the Guardians of the Galaxy, he begins to help the surviving Asgardians in his own way, between bizarre and absurd situations. But the sadness for the lost beings and the pain for his deepest feelings, which remind him of Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), continue to torment him.

But the opening scene serves as a presentation of the villain on duty: Gorr (Christian Bale) who sees himself as losing his daughter, which makes him at odds with his god and ends up turning him into a butcher of gods who wants to finish them off. the character is presented as a father who loves his daughter in very adverse conditions, and in the face of the loss of the girl, seeks revenge by going after all the Gods.

On the other hand, the film features the return to the Thor world of Dr. Jane Foster. But the woman has advanced cancer with little chance of survival; so she seeks the power of Mjolnir to feel better and become the powerful Lady Thor. Therefore, to face Gorr, he forms a great team with his partner Valkyrie, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane, who surprises him as the new Thor and together they will look for his enemy to avoid a greater disaster.

Absurd humor, action, drama and rock

“Thor 4: Love and Thunder”is a kind of galactic odyssey, but in the form of a teenage student where the music of Guns N’ Roses, action and humor come together to develop a story that exaggerates everything, but also has interesting moments.

As a cynical comedy and a full drama, it does not leave aside the low blows, always disguised in humor or in love. Director Taika Waititi, taking many licenses and being too faithful to his ideas, which seem not to go hand in hand too much with Marvel, returns to fuse a fable for children, absurd humor and the sensitivity of love. But these ingredients do not always go hand in hand, and several situations prevent that union from being achieved, and that absurdity distorts the message or the story.

It is well known and has been seen that Marvel continues to find its way and its style in this Phase 4, with more political speeches or situations that are imposed on entertainment, making more dramatic or boring movies, with less action than the previous phases, and with the issue of gender well marked and highlighted in each new production, in many cases with a commitment to new characters.

Unlike that, in “Thor 4: Love and Thurner”, the faces are well known, and the film has humor. But the conception of that humor, perhaps from the parody or the licenses of the director to impose his style, is that, by mixing with the sentimental issue of the protagonist and the suffering of not being able to have his beloved, it counteracts all entertaining moments of fighting between lightning, horrible and evil creatures, cursed swords, hammers and axes.

Waititi had already turned Thor into a comedy, when he directed “Thor: Rangarok” in 2017 and where the plot did fit perfectly, with the structure of each character. This time, in “Thor 4: Love and Thurner”, he manages to have the effective dynamics achieved in his predecessor and the pieces do not always manage to fit in an extravagant way.

Thus, some scenes are resolved better than others and several are definitely unsuccessful. As for the visual, something similar happens, it has several beautiful, successful, colorful moments that do go hand in hand with the fun, but there is also a lot of image outside of aesthetics, where the absurd wants to go hand in hand with the visual.

In any case, this story returns to the most Marvel fans, something that most of its latest productions had lost, which is to provide one of action and laughter. It will not be full-fledged, like the old Marvel, but, beyond the aforementioned licenses, there is an intention, in that concern to innovate, to have something from other times.

As for the cast, it can be said that it achieves good chemistry. Although most of the time it is framed in humor, Chris Hemsworth repeats himself too much in his character, not only in this one, but in the previous films. Portman, Thompson and Pratt are the names that are among the main ones, and from now on I reserve some surprises because something has to be saved, old man. If not, there is no mystery.

The best thing about the movie seemed to be Christian Bale. The actor of “The Dark Knight” goes through several very changing moments: the suffering father at the beginning and the villain who seeks revenge, to become very scary with kidnapped boys and launching fearsome dark creatures. But the outcome, Thor’s speech and Gorr’s redemption, throws down all the good he had done as evil. Maybe that’s not his fault, his performance is the best in the movie.

There are slick and effective cameos as well from Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth, with the addition of briefly appearing Sam Neill. Another actor who also overacts, but his character requires it, is Russell Crowe, as a completely narcissistic Zeus god who will disappoint Thor when he goes to ask for his help.

Thor 4. See it in theaters or streaming on Disney Plus?

“Thor 4: Love and Thurner” is clearly not Marvel’s best despite its intentions. It is also clear that the film will not be indifferent to anyone and it is also clear that it is a film that every Marvel fan should see and draw their own conclusions, because opinions are very divided. That is why the question arises: see it in cinema or in streaming in Disney Plus?

“Thor 4” is a very enjoyable movie for those who go to the movies to indulge in an adventure of absurd humor, action, lightning and fights, without great pretensions. Obviously Marvel chose a path and it does not seem to be in his plans to deviate from it, at least not for now. If the viewer is looking for a serious and solemn superhero story with lots of action, be warned, this is not it.

But it must be seen. And all Thor fans have to do it on the big screen. They will put aside prejudices, and embark on the adventure, in the music of Guns N’ Roses, and in the humor, not always good, never very bad, that the director poses and they will enjoy the tics, the way of being and the madness of the protagonist.

Is that “Thor: Love and Thunder” works for fans, for those who do not want to lose the thread of the story and, not to leave anyone out, for those who want to choose a good moment of entertainment without great pretensions. Ultimately, Marvel ends up giving us, in its own way, what we’ve been asking for lately, a fun movie, and it did. Sure, in your own way.