Thor: Love and Thunder risks being banned in China due to the presence of LGBTQ + themes and characters in the film. The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to what was explained byHollywood Reporter, Thor: Love and Thunder risks not being distributed in China due to the presence of some sequences concerning themes and characters linked to the community LGBTQ +. According to the THR sources, in fact, it seems that the Chinese regulators have not yet set a release date for the Marvel Studios blockbuster suggesting that cinecomic will suffer the same fate as the new film Pixar Lightyear – The true story of Buzz which, as we know, included a kiss between two characters of the same sex:

“Chinese regulators have yet to give Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder a release date … and it looks like they never will.. Sources at two of the largest movie chains in China told the Hollywood Reporter that expect Thor 4 to suffer the same fate as Pixar’s Lightyear, which is not to get censorship approval due to fleeting moments in the film involving LGBTQ characters. “ “Likewise, Thor 4 is believed to be blocked by China’s censorship process due to a few brief LGBTQ momentsincluding allusions to the fact that the character of Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) is bisexual and that Korg’s character is gay. “

In 2017 Thor: Ragnarok cashed well 112 million dollars in the Chinese market and, consequently, the lack of distribution in China will significantly affect the performance of Taika Waititi’s film at the global box office as happened for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (at altitude 950 million dollars).

As many of you will know, all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 films were not released in China: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings And Eternals they were never approved by the Chinese government due to the director’s controversial statements Chloé Zhao and of Simu Liu while Black Widow it was not distributed due to the celebrations planned for the centenary of the communist party. The same fate befell the films based on the Marvel comics distributed by Sony Picturesor Venom: Carnage’s Fury, Spider-Man: No Way Home (probably due to the presence of Tom Hardy) And Morbius.