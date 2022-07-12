Love and thunder hides for The Rock

With a budget close to 250 million dollars and close to 100 million more destined for its promotion, according to what was published by Variety, Thor: Love and thunder It can already be considered a new success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The new film directed by Taika Waititi managed to gross close to 300 million dollars in its first weekend on the big screen.

The critics, for their part, were somewhat divided when it came to qualifying the fourth solo appearance of Chris Hemsworth inside of the MCU. In Rotten Tomatoesthe current approval is around 67% and leaves it well below the 97 points received by the previous tape of Waititi in the franchise, Thor: Ragnarökreleased five years ago in what was the first big step in the massive industry for the New Zealand filmmaker.

Taking into account that if you got to this article it is because you saw the movie, we will talk about one of the ending sequences that includes a funny joke for Dwayne Johnson. We know that the sense of humor is a characteristic element in the cinema of Taika WaititiY Thor: Love and thunder was no exception to the rule, with a final scene that showed us the fate of Korg after being destroyed by lightning Zeus.

Already recomposed, we saw the creature to which the own Waititi he puts his voice into a volcano. As previously anticipated, the race of Korg it has a very particular way of reproducing: every time they find a partner, they look for a volcano to get into and from there, holding hands, they begin to form a family with new rocks that shape their child.

+The wink for Dwayne Johnson from the MCU

As many will remember, the couple with whom Korg forms a bond is another member of your planet called Dwaynejust like rock. One of those who noticed this detail was the user of Twitter @raichocopperthat in a publication with more than 21 thousand likes He even took the trouble to edit Korg with the famous photo of Dwayne Johnson wearing a shirt. It is not clear if this character will continue to be part of the MCU but it would be so much fun rock appeared to give him his voice in the future.