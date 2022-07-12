Love and Thunder has one of the lowest MCU scores on Rotten Tomatoes, close to The Dark World!

Thor: Love and Thunder has one of the lowest scores in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Rotten Tomatoes, close to The Dark World! The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

Despite the film’s excellent box office performance around the world, Thor: Love and Thunder is causing a lot of discussion among the fans, who do not consider the new effort by Taika Waititi like Thor: Ragnarok. Surprisingly, in fact, the Marvel Studios blockbuster was not received in the best way by the American critics, nor by the public come on Rotten Tomatoes has been certified “Fresh“(Ie they recommend viewing), but with a lower score than the standards of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: 67% (at the time of writing this article), with a total of 337 reviews. In this way, the cinecomic has become one of the lowest rated MCU movies on the site. Below you will find the list with all the scores:

For comparison, the score is even lower than that of the first Thor (77%), slightly higher than Thor: The Dark World (66%) and significantly lower than Thor: Ragnarok (93%) but this is not the Marvel Studios film with the lowest score since the negative record belongs to Eternalswhich is not certified “Fresh” as it has a score of 47% of positive ratings.