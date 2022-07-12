Love and Thunder exceeds 5 million euros in Italy in less than a week!

Thor: Love and Thunder has officially exceeded 5 million euros in Italy in less than a week of programming! The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to the data provided by Cinetelyesterday Thor: Love and Thunder has cashed others 452,178 euros in Italian cinemas, officially bringing the total of cinecomic directed or by Taika Waititi to quota 5.3 million euros in less than a week. Below is the list of the highest takings in Italy as of 11/07/2022:

1. THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER – € 452,178 / € 5,385,799

2. ELVIS – € 33.015 / € 2.071.889

3. TOP GUN: MAVERICK – € 28.105 / € 10.974.195

4. JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN – € 14.266 / € 7.448.315

5. LIGHTYEAR – THE TRUE BUZZ STORY – € 11,133 / € 2,225,772

6. BLACK PHONE – € 8,369 / € 632,707

7. ITALY 1982 – € 6.057 / € 6.057

8. THE ENCHANTED CITY – € 5,239 / € 272,190

9. A BREATH OF AIR – € 4.558 / € 45.124

10. ENNIO – € 3,845 / € 2,611,611