Live sound fiction, with the story of the Lady of Baza | Asset

The Lady of Baza Week in 2022, which brings to a close a whole year of activities designed around the celebration of the 50th anniversary of its discovery, offers the possibility of enjoying some proposals as original as the live sound fiction «Tres Milenios, Dos Culturas, Una Dama» which premieres next Sunday, July 17 at the Dengra Theater from half past seven (although the poster says eight, it will start a little earlier), with free access until complete the capacity A novel proposal to tell the story of the Lady as never before; with script, direction and sound design by Bastetano José Antonio Meca, dubbing actor, journalist and renowned expert in the field of voice and sound fiction.

Fifteen actors and actresses on stage give voice to this story, to which are added other recognized and recognizable voices in the form of cameos up to twenty, such as those of prestigious journalists from Bastetano or that of the dubbing actor Salvador Aldeguer (the Spanish voice of Antonio Banderas, John Travolta or Nicolas Cage, among others).

The fiction takes place in a real historical context in which the Iberian world is reproduced through interesting jumps in time that are perfectly threaded that will allow the public to travel in time to live an immersive experience with which to discover (or rediscover, in the case of the older) the beauty of radio theater done as it was done in its origins: live and on stage.

This proposal comes to show that it is still possible to approach the history of the Lady of Baza with different perspectives and innovative formats. And it will result in an interesting piece of sound that will become part of the legacy that the 50th Anniversary leaves in the city for the enjoyment of later generations.