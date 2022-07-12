LIVE | NASA reveals the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope

This live event is now over. You can read all the information about the images from NASA’s James Webb Telescope here.

NASA reveals this Tuesday the first high-resolution color images that the James Webb Space Telescope captured of the universe. And one of them “is the deepest image of our universe ever taken,” according to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

It is to see the universe as never before. Simply put, Nelson wrote, Webb will give humanity a new view of space and fundamentally alter our understanding of the universe. “These images show the power of Webb in searching for signs of life and habitability on other worlds. Its extreme sensitivity will help scientists understand some of the big questions about how and why stars form, and bring clarity to stars and galaxies in a way we’ve never seen before. From star formation to devouring black holes, this telescope will reveal all this and more.”

The space observatory, which was launched in December, will be able to peer into the atmospheres of exoplanets and observe some of the first galaxies created after the beginning of the universe, seeing them through infrared light, invisible to the human eye.

The first full color spectrum of an exoplanet, known as WASP-96b, is also expected to be shared on Tuesday. The spectrum will include different wavelengths of light that could reveal new information about the planet located 1,150 light-years from Earth, such as whether it has an atmosphere.