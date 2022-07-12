Leonardo DiCaprio will be part of an investment of 700 million dollars in Spain

Leonardo Dicaprio He has spent years investing his money in different projects; beyond his performance in ‘The wolf of Wall Street’, the American actor has shown to have a good nose for business. Due to his work, and other economic movements, he has managed to generate a personal fortune of several hundred million euros. So much so that it has decided to make a new investment in Spain of 700 million euros, although it will not do so alone, but as a shareholder..

The actor investing together with a shareholder

In any case, and apparently, the Hollywood star has seen a good opportunity in Spain And he didn’t want to let her go. So, the actor will be part of the investors who put part of their capital in Spain through the company Diamond Foundry.

Leonardo DiCaprio is part of an investment of 700 million euros in Spain

The actor, shareholder of the company, will contribute financially to the installation of a new factory. As a curiosity, the factory will focus on the sustainable production of diamonds. Leonardo and the rest of partners have chosen the city of Trujillo (Cceres) as the epicenter of their new business.

Unfortunately, we do not know the reason why he has chosen the mentioned location, although it does not seem important either. Not at least for the multiple workers that they will be able to find a new job offer in their locality.

Various estimates indicate that this new project will create more than 1000 jobs. Directly, up to 300 people could become part of the Hollywood actor’s investment. Indirectly, either through the production of machinery, resources, raw materials, etc. Nearly another 700 jobs will be generated.

Without a doubt, is a huge economic boost for a relatively small area. After all, Trujillo has just over 9,000 inhabitants. Either way, we will have to wait, since the project will not start until 2024.