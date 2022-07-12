Last Blood’ in La 1 of TVE

TVE 1 broadcasts tonight, at 10:45 p.m., a new installment of ‘Rambo: Last blood’. Directed by Adrian Grunberg in 2019, the film stars Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Fenessa Pineda, Yvette Monreal, Óscar Jaenada, Marco de la O, Rick Zingale, Louis Mandylor, Jessica Madsen, Nick Wittman and Sheila Shahamong others.

After having lived through hell, John Rambo retires to his family ranch, but his rest is interrupted by the disappearance of his goddaughter after crossing the border with Mexico. The war veteran embarks on a dangerous journey in search of him, facing one of the most ruthless cartels in the area. He thus discovers that, after the disappearance of the girl, there is a hidden network of white slavery. Thirsty for revenge, he must fulfill one last mission by displaying his combat skills again.