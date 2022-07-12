Kylie Jenner shows off her REAL post-infant curves in a tight latex dress during a rare date night with Travis Scott

KYLIE Jenner showed off her amazing post-baby curves in a latex dress on a date night with Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old reality star was mesmerized by the zip-up dress as she headed for dinner at Craig’s celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood on Sunday.

Kylie accessorized her dress with black mules, a silver-embellished handbag, and black wrap-around sunglasses.

She pulled her hair back into a sleek hairstyle and framed her features with subdued makeup.

Travis, meanwhile, kept things casual in a gray tee, light jeans, and trainers.

The couple – who have two children together – then held hands as they left the upscale restaurant.

Kylie welcomed her second child, a son, in February with Travis Scott.

Although she has shared photos and videos of her son, she has not yet announced the baby’s name.

She admitted that she and Travis changed their second child’s nickname.

The beauty mogul wrote on his Instagram story: “For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf.

Most read in Entertainment

“We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere ”.

Kylie was recently praised for showing her “stretch marks and extra weight” on her body after giving birth.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was lauded for “normalizing normal bodies” when she shared a photo of her stomach with her son’s feet resting on it.

NORMAL BODIES

Kylie posted the shot of the bottom of her baby’s feet on her tummy, taking the photo from above.

Her fans took to a Kardashian Reddit thread to praise her for sharing the reality of bodies after giving birth.

One wrote: “As a mom, I love the rawness of this photo. The tight skin, the postpartum belly, the little extra weight. I love it”.

Another added: “I love that he posted this. Normalize normal bodies “.

“For women who have such large platforms, this is the kind of content we need from them! I love him so much!” a third party sent.

Another fan said: “Honestly, this is probably the best photo I’ve ever posted.”

3