Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, shows off a fit figure in a thong bikini barely there

KOURTNEY’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya showed off her fit figure in a thong bikini barely there.

Atiana, 23, is the daughter of Oscar De La Hoya, 49, and Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 47.

The model showed off her bikini body in a photo posted on her Instagram Story.

In the mirror selfie, Atiana holds the phone in one hand and a glass of cool water in the other.

The yellow sun hat with floral print atop Atiana’s head is ready to provide shade for reading the book tucked under her arm.

She also wears a tiny two-piece bikini, the top of which matches her floral hat while the thong pants are barely colored solid black.

Atiana is one of the new members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan along with her siblings, Landon, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16.

She is the stepdaughter of rock star Travis Barker through his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In October 1997, Shanna began dating boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, the couple announced their engagement a year later.

On March 29, 1999, they welcomed their only daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, together.

The following year, runner-up in ’95 Miss USA and boxing’s “Golden Boy” disbanded after he reportedly saw him accompany another woman to an awards ceremony.

She went on to marry the Blink-182 drummer in October 2004.

Travis has become Atiana’s stepfather and, despite his eventual divorce from Shanna, continues his parental duties towards the now 23-year-old.

BARKER’S NIGHT OUT

In June, Travis Barker enjoyed a sweet night out with his sons, Alabama and Landon, as the Barkers went out to celebrate 18-year-old Landon’s collaboration with clothing brand boohooMAN.

Travis, 46, pampered Alabama as they posed on the red carpet, with the Blink-182 rocker wearing a leather jacket and pants.

Alabama, meanwhile, wore an oversized black puffer jacket, leather pants, and black stilettos.

The teen accessorized her glam look with a silver diamond shoulder bag and chunky diamond rings.

The father and daughter also posed with Landon, who performed on the night of the launch party.

Alabama proudly shared a video of the teenager singing and performing on stage in his Instagram Stories.

The trio was not joined by Kourtney Kardashian, whom Travis recently married.

IN USE?

Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker recently raised concern after posting that she was tired of “people using it” in the middle of the night.

Alabama posted a photo of herself in a red robe, with jewelry and makeup on, and her eyes closed.

He stopped by a table and held out his hands.

Although the Instagram story was posted around 4 a.m. Pacific time, it looks like the photo is old because there was still a light in the background.

The social media star posted the photo with no context other than the words of a Toosii song.

The text read: “I got tired of people using me. Be loyal or you lose me. You had an option. You weren’t choosing me ”.

“And they say, ‘It takes time to get where you want,’ but they don’t make fun of me. (New interior. Change the skin. I would have thought it would have made me better). And they say it takes time. “

It’s unclear what the reasoning behind his post was.

This isn’t the first time she’s posting a post in the middle of the night, however, like last month, Alabama went live on Instagram to talk to her followers at 5am.

He yawned loudly as he began his video.

The social media star then said: “Wow. I didn’t realize it was 5 in the morning ”.

Alabama later admitted that she “didn’t even sleep” and was “bored”.

She decided to go online to “talk to her fans” during the live stream as they urged her to “go to sleep!”

