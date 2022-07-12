Kourtney Kardashian writes sweet birthday tribute to daughter Penelope: “It makes me so so proud”

Ads

Moment of Mom. Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her daughter Penelope’s 10th birthday and reflected on their sweet bond in a new post.

“I feel so lucky to be this little lady’s mom,” the Kardashians star wrote on Monday, July 11, with numerous photos from Penelope’s birthday party. “She makes Me so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th birthday my Penelope full of matching pajamas, furry slippers, all sleeping together in swollen hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow specks.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

The celebration, which was originally held on Thursday 7 July, boasted wedding favors and decorations worthy of a princess. “My daughter turns 10 tomorrow !!!” Kardashian wrote via her Instagram stories ahead of the event along with a photo of pink heart-shaped balloons. The reality star then shared the healthy snacks, water slide, and inflatable pink heart-shaped pools where guests relaxed to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The Poosh founder shares Penelope as well as Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, with whom she has been dating intermittently since 2006. Scott, 39, for her part, also spent some quality time with her daughter before her celebration. “My everything,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum titled a photo via Instagram Story of Penelope – or “P” as they affectionately call her – sleeping on him.

The Hulu star and Disick have done their best co-parenting job as they move in with new partners. Kardashian recently married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in an intimate Italian wedding on May 22nd.

Fans also took a look at how the newlyweds share a special bond with their mixed family, as the musician also shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. . He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23, who Moakler, 47, shares with former Oscar De La Hoya.

“I watch it with my daughter and how awesome it is with her. The way she talks to her is so special. Travis and I are always talking about a future, ”Kardashian explained on her family’s reality show in April. “The moment we fell in love, I think we knew how different it was from anything any of us have had before. So, I think we absolutely see a future together ”.

In another episode, Kardashian discussed how she and Barker were able to make their mixed brood work. “I think the more children the better. It’s like more people to love. I am very attached to Travis’ children and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing, ”she explained to the cameras in a May episode. “Travis is a truly extraordinary father. It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think the fact that we all know each other makes it easier for our families to unite. It’s all I could ever want ”.

Disick, for his part, recently dated model Rebecca Donaldson. In June we confirmed that the duo quit, with a source noting that they were “never serious”.

