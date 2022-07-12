Kourtney Kardashian shows REAL skin in rare makeup-free selfie with daughter Penelope, 10, outside of $ 9 million Los Angeles mansion

KOURTNEY Kardashian showed her real skin in a rare makeup-free photo with her daughter, Penelope, 10.

The mother / daughter couple posed outside their $ 9 million Los Angeles mansion to snap a selfie at their daughter’s birthday party.

Kourtney glowed at sunset in a photo she took with her 10-year-old.

Wearing matching white pajamas with pink smiley faces and fuzzy pink slippers, Poosh’s founder and her daughter smiled at the camera as they stood in front of the gate in their backyard.

The 43-year-old wore no makeup and showed her natural skin in the photo, which included wrinkles under her eyes.

The sun was setting, so each image had an orange glow.

The reality star posted that photo, along with others, as family and friends, including Jessica Simpson’s daughter, celebrated Penelope in double figures.

In one photo, all of the children jumped into their matching pajamas in various different poses.

Then, they were seen sitting in empty, pink heart-shaped floating tubs, watching a movie on a huge projector.

Kourtney also shared a close-up photo of Penelope’s cake, which included pink icing, rainbow sprinkles, and a smiley face.

She captioned the post: “I feel so blessed to be this little lady’s mom. She makes me so proud every day and she brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th birthday my Penelope, full of matching pajamas, furry slippers, everyone sleeps together in swollen hearts, outdoor movies and lots of sprinkles of the rainbow ”.

BIRTHDAY PARTY!

Kourtney threw a sumptuous pool party for her daughter over the weekend.

He pulled out all the stops for the day, including a huge tropical-style slide and cute pink-themed snacks.

The Hulu star decorated the venue with pink heart-shaped balloons throughout and laid out treats on a table with a pink and white striped tablecloth.

Penelope had two cakes: a rose with an intricate rainbow frosting and a heart-shaped cookie cake.

Guests can also pick up pink candy in heart-shaped swirling jars and lollipops.

As for the main meal, Kourtney showed off the “vegan and gluten-free heart-shaped grilled cheese with marine sauce”.

There were also little burgers in white boxes with pink hearts and drinks that came with lemon slices decorated with little pink flamingos.

Outside the pool there was also a pink and rainbow inflatable car, as well as a blue slide with palm trees on it, which went into the water.

NATURAL COURT

Just last month, Kourtney showed off her natural skin again while taking a selfie in the mirror.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum appeared to be inside a clothing store.

She was covered from top to bottom and wore no makeup in the unreleased shot.

Her hair was pulled back in a bun as she stood with her hand on her hip.

On June 14, Kourtney was seen leaving a studio in Los Angeles, sporting an all natural look.

Her true skin texture could be seen as she had her hair tied back and rested her sunglasses on her head.

Later in June, Kourtney went out without makeup after leaving a photo shoot at the BooHoo store on Melrose Place in West Hollywood.

She tried to hide her natural face by wearing huge black sunglasses.

Usually, the Kardashians only post edited photos of themselves, all enchanted.

Along with Penelope, Kourtney shares Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with her ex, Scott Disick.

