Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker together Kim and Pete Davidson with an exaggerated handheld in new NSFW photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surpassed Kim and Pete Davidson’s spirited PDA in new photos.

The newlyweds were photographed kissing on a public bench one day after Kim, 41, shared photos of her and her 28-year-old comedian boyfriend’s “foot fetish”.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, were seen packing on his PDA as he continues to recover from his case of life-threatening pancreatitis.

The Blink 182 drummer and his reality star boyfriend kissed on a bench after visiting a coffee shop in Malibu, California for some iced matcha latte and water.

They were spotted kissing, cuddling, and whispering sweet things to each other for about ten minutes.

Kourtney wore a black bomber jacket over an orange lace dress with her lips closed as she closed her lips with Travis, who was wearing one of his signature graphic tees.

They were paired with black designer sunglasses and were spotted walking hand in hand together.

Travis appeared to be wearing a stabilizer on his wrist, having only been released from the hospital six days earlier.

Kourtney looked happy to have her husband back as she lovingly rested her head on his shoulder.

Then they drove off in Travis’ orange Chevrolet convertible truck.

TOE-FULLY NSFW

The new photos of Travis and Kourtney come after Kim and Pete shocked fans with pics full of PDAs.

Khloe Kardashian commented on the Instagram post to ask if the couple “have a foot fetish too?”, Referencing Kourtney’s NSFW comments in the past about feet.

One photo showed SKIMS tycoon lying with his feet against Pete’s chest and he smiled at her and stroked her leg.

The duo provided fans with an intimate update after the Saturday Night Live ex’s Hulu debut in The Kardashians season two trailer.

The thrilling preview saw Pete prepare to jump in the shower with Kim, promising plenty of PDA scenes for the show’s second season.

WEDDING BELLS

The trailer also took fans behind the scenes of Travis and Kourtney’s wedding preparations.

The couple first got married in an unlicensed ceremony in Las Vegas in April, before getting legally married in a Santa Barbara court in May, and finally celebrating with a lavish wedding in Italy two weeks later.

Kourtney’s entire family was in attendance for the third ceremony and Travis’ children from his previous marriage, Landon and Alabama, also made the trip.

However, the father of Kourtney’s three children, Scott Disick, was not invited, after months of being snubbed by family events.

The founder of Poosh and Travis said “I do” wearing clothes by Dolce and Gabanna, the designer who also provided luxury clothes for first-rate guests.

The total estimated cost of Kourtney and Travis’ wedding was $ 2 million.

