Kim Kardashian criticized for the “horrible” treatment of an animal in a resurfaced photo

KIM Kardashian was criticized for the “horrible” treatment of an animal.

Fans discovered his resurfaced photo which they immediately called “disturbing.”

Kim, 41, posed with a furry friend in a way that didn’t seem friendly to her fans.

“Photo of my shot yesterday … good kitty!” he blissfully captioned an image from 2010 onwards Twitter.

The then Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a low-cut black top three seasons later in a locker room.

She left her long brunette on her shoulders and firmly grabbed a black kitten by the neck only.

According to the SPCA, “To pick up a kitten, people would have to gently pick it up with one hand supporting the front / chest area and the other under its hind feet / bottom.

“It is also important to never grab a kitten by the back of the neck.”

It seemed like that was exactly what Kim was doing, as she soon noticed a flood of furious fans.

The disturbing image ended up on Reddit Sunday, where over 100 users couldn’t believe it was still active, or that it had happened at all.

‘DISTURBANT’

“Omfg that poor cat,” one began.

Another wrote: “It is not beautiful. Many people think you can raise a cat this way, but you shouldn’t.

“It is less harmful when they are young and have less body weight, but it is not necessary.”

A clawed third, “Kim is a jerk for that. That cat should have scratched its face. “

As a fourth complained, “Poor child, you can see he’s stressed out and unhappy.”

A fifth wondered: “Imagine if he lost his grip. Yes, moms carry kittens this way when the kittens weigh a few grams, not when they are that big. And they don’t let them hang 5 feet in the air! “

A sixth called her “sinister”, while another wrote: “Why take a picture grabbing a kitten like that?”

“It’s a bad message and it doesn’t make any sense and it’s … a little disgusting.”

“We all know the history of this family with pets,” another bite.

SAD-LE SCENE

Many Kardashians have pets but are not sported as regularly as their respectively famous figures.

Kendall Jenner, 26, recently shared an Instagram story smiling while on horseback, apparently multitasking.

The video followed the millennial as she wore her hair in French braids in a white T-shirt and cowboy boots as she rode a dark brown steed.

But as he rode his horse, he was still walking his dog on a Pyro leash, which followed him and even stopped as they kept going.

The Doberman Pinscher, for UK VOGUE, has been part of the family since 2018 and fans couldn’t believe the “dangerous” video.

“Poor dog! You’re going to kill that poor fellow, it’s so dangerous to take him on a leash while you’re riding a million pound horse, I sigh, ”one fan said as the video went to Reddit.

As he wrote on the Horse Rookie blog, it is documented that walking a dog while riding a horse is dangerous.

“Putting your dog on a leash when out on the trail might seem like a good way to keep him from straying, but it’s actually a really bad idea.

“The leash could get caught in your horse’s legs, trapping your dog and creating a very dangerous situation for everyone. You could even be pulled off the horse and hurt yourself. “

Kendall also once shared a picture of her puppy in a restrictive spiked collar and a worried fan on Instagram: “Spiked collars should be the last resort used to train your dog!”

MONKEY DEAL

Kim and sister Kourtney Kardashian went to hellfire in 2018 with animal rights groups after posting videos of themselves playing with marmoset monkeys.

“They’re licking me, while wearing a skimpy white bikini,” Kim said in an Instagram front clip as monkeys scurried around her $ 60 million home.

As reported by Babe.net, “it is illegal to own a monkey as a pet in California and the acquisition of a monkey involves killing entire families to get the young.”

Dr Erin Vogel of Rutgers University told the outlet, “Celebrities should spend more time promoting the conservation of endangered habitats of these animals instead of taking ‘cute’ photos or videos for Instagram. It’s scary ”.

PETA told the Daily Mail that marmosets live naturally in trees and need “large, close-knit social groups.”

It is unclear whether Kim and her sister were trying to adopt the monkeys, but the wild species is not meant to be domesticated.

They stumbled upon his furniture in an image and seemed to scream – they didn’t seem supervised by a conductor.

Meanwhile, Kim owns three Pomeranian dogs, named Saké, Soba and Sushi, although they are rarely seen in photos or make her Instagram modeled and consciously cared for.

In 2021 he also received a white kitten that is not seen much.

In 2012, Kim was given a cat named Mercy by her ex-husband Kanye West, but after a few weeks she developed allergies to it and was forced to give it away.

The cat sadly died shortly after at four months.

