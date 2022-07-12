Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, in the intimacy of a couple

Whenever Kim Kardashian shares a piece of her intimacy with fans, it’s a day of celebration, and that’s why it’s no wonder the chatter that accompanied. the carousel shared on Instagram by the influencer in the company of partner Pete Davidson, with whom he has been a steady couple for a year. The photos show Kim and Pete having a day together in the pool, her in a black crop top and bikini and him shirtless, with a pair of gray sweatpants and a hat on his head.

In the shots Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson joke, pamper each other and show a very strong alchemy also underlined by the new trailer for the second season of Kardashian, when Kim asks Pete to take a shower with her and he runs to reach her by dropping the smartphone behind him. The couple began dating in October 2021, after Kim al’s debut Saturday Night Live where Davidson has always been at home and a nice skit in which the couple played the role of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin.

Kim recently revealed that she waited six months to introduce her four children, had with ex-husband Kanye West, her new boyfriend, and having done so after consulting with several therapists and loved ones. Several sources had reported a Page Six that the relationship between the two has always been marked by smiles and complicity, something confirmed by Kim Kardashian herself in an episode of the first season of The Kardashianswhen the influencer told friend Ellen DeGeneres that Davidson is “the sweetest and friendliest human being on the planet.”