Keanu Reeves and his own motorcycle brand

Actor Keanu Reeves is passionate about motorcycles. The first way he channeled his love for two wheels was as a collector. But over the years he found an evolution that even allowed him to develop a business: He founded his own brand of motorcycles.





And there he found a way to produce super exclusive models for a premium clientele. It’s what he does in Arch Motorcyclein which they produce customized units with prices that can exceed six figures in dollars, according to the Negpcios & Politica website.





It is based in Los Angeles, so Keanu Reeves is not a simple investor: the actor is directly involved in many of the productive processes of the motorcycles. From the development, the quality control, the direct contact with the client in the preview because they are personalized models and the subsequent experience that completes the circuit of those who buy an Arch, with the after-sales service and even caravans that they make together, well American style.





Integrating as one more ryder is not a burden for the celebrity but one of the pleasures that is allowed. Reeves, at 58, has already appeared in more than 70 films, but it is the saga of Matrix the one that catapulted him.





“I don’t get rich selling motorcycles. Money is the last thing on my mind. I could live off what I’ve already done for centuries to come,” he once commented. Reeves. He donated 70 percent of his profits from The Matrix (80 of the $114 million) to an NGO dedicated to the fight against cancer.