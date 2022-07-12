Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on vacation in Coeur d’Alene

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin happy and in love on vacation in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin have chosen the beauties of Idaho to indulge in a piece of summer vacation in absolute relaxation. A boat trip, in these cases, is the best way to disconnect from the daily routine, which can be pressing even for a VIP couple like them. Moreover, as rich and famous as they may be, even the most famous characters are often forced to deal with serious problems and Justin Bieber knows something about it, long away from the scene due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The holiday a Coeur d'Alene it was also an opportunity for them to relax in the long battle that the singer is forced to fight.

Justin Bieber with paralyzed face: “I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome”. VIDEO The presence of the couple in the renowned tourist resort of Idaho, almost comparable to the European Côte d’Azur, albeit in a lake sauce, sparked the paparazzi and the curious, who tried to bring the couple as close as possible. Anyone who was able to have eye contact with the two says that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin never leave each other. Cuddles and caresses mark their days between a boat trip and a morning on the beach. Both in excellent shape, in Coeur d’Alene the two prove to love each other still a lot after many years together and, above all, of not having lost the desire to have fun. They were photographed having fun jumping from the boat and while, always close, they allow themselves a little rest. Hailey Baldwin never leaves her husband alone and, as she stated in interviews with American weeklies, she does not intend to do so in this very complicated moment of her life, helping him to overcome the difficulties that have arisen with the disease.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome deepening



Hailey Bieber star of the YSL campaign The disease did not prevent Justin Bieber from enjoying a moment of relaxation and recreation with his wife and some of his friends. He was forced to cancel the world tour to get back in shape in the best possible way and the progress he is making, as he himself admitted, is already visible. There Ramsay Hunt syndrome it is a neurological pathology resulting from the contraction of the Herpes Zoster virus infection. There are 20,000 people diagnosed every year and its consequences can sometimes be serious. As happened to Justin Bieber, it manifests itself with paralysis of the nerves of the face and the subsequent appearance of blisters in various parts of the face, from the nose to the ear. Justin Bieber told the world he suffered by posting a video on his Instagram profile, in which he demonstrated the effects, noting how it was impossible for him to move a part of his face. He received immediate solidarity from the whole world of music and from his millions of fans but he also said he found comfort in the faith, which has accompanied him for years.

