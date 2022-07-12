“Jurassic World: Domain”, the power of a classic that leaves its mark with an original cast and an Argentine dinosaur

Of all the premieres that the pandemic complicated and put on hold, the long-awaited third installment of the second trilogy of the universe that Steven Spielberg inaugurated with Jurassic Park demonstrates the enormous influence of first impressions. Thus, Jurassic World: Domain, the sixth film that emerges from that universe, started at the top of the international box office and in our country it is still among the most watched films, competing with heavyweights in the industry.

This brand-new film of the world’s most famous dinosaur story hit theaters with more than one surprise: the return of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, the stars of that 1993 debut, and new animals like the Gigantosaurus carolinii, the specimen discovered in Neuquén by the Argentine Rubén Carolini, nothing more and nothing less than that same year. There is also a change in the axis of the conflict and new drifts of the story that enabled the book by Michael Crichton.

The events take place four years after the volcano annihilated life on the mythical Isla Nublar in Costa Rica, from where the dinosaurs escape to spread throughout the world and live in relative calm with humanity. Characters from the famous Jurassic Park such as Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm and Alan Grant (performed respectively by Dern, Goldblum and Neil) appear here to share the limelight with married couple Owen Grady and Claire Deaning (played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas). Howard), who come to the rescue of his adopted daughter. On both sides of the plot, they all face the same thing: stop the brutal and excessive human ambition before it causes an unprecedented ecological disaster.

Jurassic World Dominion seeks to get closer to the spirit of the first trilogy, where the central problem is not the dinosaurs but the greed of the people. Here, the owner of a powerful biotechnology company called Biosyn manipulates the genes of a strange species of prehistoric locusts, so that they end up with all the plantations except those of the seeds that the same company produces. Plutocracy, imperialism and everything that follows. In addition, the granddaughter of the founder of the park is kidnapped by Biosyn for reasons that will be revealed later.

Meanwhile, in two other story lines that run in parallel until a crucial moment, the film gets a bit tangled up in the knot. The action is desired, but the placebo provided by its director, Colin Trevorrow, is the insertion of new species of dinosaurs that they bring from other periods, and that makes them fight.

Some interesting facts about this new installment: This story does not have the concept of hybrid dinosaurs like its predecessor. Many specimens that appear in this 2022 version had been discarded from Jurassic World, The Fallen Kingdomin order to be recycled in future productions.

A film with many explanations and some convoluted points that are tried to be solved with more and more dinosaurs. In this type of stories that follow one another or, at the very least, connect, one would expect a pure entertainment floor and not question more than that. But the end result is that it is, so far, a delivery that does not look as good as others in the franchise. However, the magnetism of her predecessors seems to save her beyond any flank she can offer.