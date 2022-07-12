Johnny Gargano believes he has pending accounts in WWE



Johnny Gargano He continues to be absent from professional wrestling due to paternity. He played his last match in December 2021, the month in which he left WWE due to contract termination. Since then, he has not set foot in the ring of another company and many media indicate that it will not be long before we see him in action again.

We still don’t know much about his future, but the fighter continues to offer some media interviews where he reveals some curiosities. In a recent appearance on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Johnny Gargano admitted that he still has pending accounts in WWEsuch as fighting at WrestleMania or winning the Intercontinental Championship.

“I never got a chance to wrestle at WrestleMania. That was always on my bucket list, and it’s still on my bucket list,” Gargano said. “It’s a common response from a lot of guys my size and my time, but the Intercontinental Titleespecially the white strap Intercontinental Title that I used to love, is always something that has been in the back of my mind too, and I would love to have it one day.”

Since his departure from WWE, many media have indicated that Johnny Gargano would end up in the ranks of All Elite Wrestling. At the moment, despite being in talks, it has not been confirmed that the fighter will reach an agreement with Tony Khan. Facing Forbidden Door, he was one of those appointed to cover Bryan Danielson’s loss in his fight against Zack Saber Jr. Finally, Cesaro occupied that space.

